Air Fryer Recall 2022: List of models and all you need to know amid reports of fire and injuries

On Thursday, April 21, the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPCS) announced the recall of air fryers and ovens from Insignia over concerns of the units being a fire hazard. The decision to recall over 600,000 products came after hundreds of reports from consumers claimed that the units were catching on fire.

The recall is a joint effort by the US CPCS, Health Canada, and Best Buy. As per CPCS, the number of recalled units is around 635,000, and the number is about 137,000 in Canada. The affected units also include models of both analog and digital air fryers and air frying ovens.

As per reports, the defective units were sold at Best Buy in retail. Meanwhile, online sales came from Amazon and eBay.

Why are the air fryers being recalled, and what are the affected models?

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPCS) announcement, Best Buy has received around 68 reports of the unit burning, melting, or catching on fire. Similarly, the retail giant has also received 36 reports from consumers in Canada who have faced similar issues.

There have been two reports of injuries from the malfunction, including one where a child’s leg was affected. Furthermore, there have been seven reports of “minor property damage” caused by the malfunctioning of the units.

Affected models

Insignia models at Best Buy's online store (Image via Best Buy)

The CPCS stated:

“This recall involves the Insignia Digital Air Fryers, Insignia Analog Air Fryers, and Insignia Digital Air Fryer Ovens.”

Model Numbers:

3.2 liters – Black, NS-AF32MBK9-C (Analog)

4.7 liters – Stainless Steel, NS-AF53MSS0-C (Analog)

Family Size – Black, NS-AF55DBK9-C (Digital)

9.5 liters – Black, NS-AF50MBK9-C (Analog)

9.5 liters – Black, NS- AFO6DSS1-C (Digital)

5 liters – Stainless Steel, NS-AF50DBK0-C (Digital)

As per their instructions, the affected models come with Insignia branding and a rating label at the bottom. These models range from a capacity of 3.2 liters to 9.5 liters (approximately).

Refund

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has suggested that consumers who own these affected products should immediately stop using them and opt for a refund. All customers with one of the affected models need to return the unit to Best Buy in order to get a $50 credit at their retail stores or their online stores. However, it seems that consumers would receive a credit of the amount on their purchase receipt if it is higher than $50.

At the time, Best Buy was reportedly contacting the buyers of the affected products to coordinate the returns. Those unable to send one to Best Buy’s physical stores can ship the unit to them via a pre-paid delivery package (paid for by Best Buy). Furthermore, consumers will not need the original purchase receipt to get $50 or more in credit.

Edited by Siddharth Satish