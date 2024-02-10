Air Jordan 1 Low Golf “USA” sneakers: Price and more details explored

The Air Jordan 1 Low Golf USA rendition recently emerged on the internet. This patriotic-themed golf shoe is decked in a White/Obsidian-Varsity Red palette.

The Air Jordan 1 Low Golf USA iteration is expected to enter the shoe market on February 16, 2024, as stated by Sole Retriever, Sneaker Bar Detroit, and other similar sources.

Reportedly, these pairs will be sold by Nike and select Jordan Golf shops, both online and in-store. Additionally, the selling price is set at $150 and is available in men's sizes.

More details about the Air Jordan 1 Low Golf "USA" sneakers

A closer look at the Air Jordan 1 Low Golf sneakers (Image via YouTube/@inboxtogo)

After an extended break, golf was brought back into the Olympic fold in 2016, and since then, it has reclaimed its status as a significant individual competition during the Summer Games. Nike and the Jumpman label are gearing up Olympic-inspired versions across their roster in preparation for the Olympics, which are scheduled to be held in Paris during the summertime.

These sneaker interpretations will showcase the combination of athletic tradition and patriotic zeal. Before the Parisian event, the Jordan 1 Low Golf will be given a patriotic appearance, complementing a selection of Jordan sneakers, which currently encompasses pairs such as the Air Jordan 6 Olympic.

There is an appealing blend of blue, white, and red on this particular iteration of the Jordan 1 Low Golf, reminiscent of the hues used on the American flag.

Several components, including the mudguard, lower eyestay, lace fasteners, the trademark Swoosh, and the sock-liner, are dominated by navy colors. A crisp backdrop is provided by white hues that are positioned on the tongue, toe box, and midfoot sections. These hues also serve to emphasize the entire layout.

A closer look at the heels and tongues (Image via YouTube/@inboxtogo)

A vibrancy is injected into the footwear with the use of red embellishments that have been carefully positioned above eyelets and heel counter reinforcements.

A spikeless traction design appropriate for 18 holes is applied to the red rubber outer sole unit of the Jordan 1 shoe, which is located beneath the foot under the regular white Jordan 1 midsole.

The description of the Air Jordan 1 Low Golf model on Nike’s site reads:

“Feel unbeatable, from the tee box to the final putt. Inspired by one of the most iconic sneakers of all time, the Air Jordan 1 G is an instant classic on the course. With Air cushioning underfoot, a Wings logo on the heel and an integrated traction pattern to help you power through your swing, it delivers all the clubhouse cool of the original AJ1—plus everything you need to play 18 holes in comfort.”

Be on the lookout for the new Air Jordan 1 Low Golf USA colorway that will be accessible in the coming days of 2024. Jordan brand enthusiasts and other curious shoppers are advised to stay connected with Swoosh's site for timely alerts on their arrival.

Besides the Air Jordan 1 Low Golf model, the Jumpman label is also rumored to present a “Paris” sneaker pack during the fall of 2024 dedicated to this Parisian event. It will comprise the Air Jordan 6 Craft and Air Jordan 4 models.

Catch a Breaking Bad actor in a brand new role HERE