Air Jordan 1 Low Metallic Silver shoes: Everything we know so far

The Air Jordan 1 Low Metallic Silver iteration recently appeared on the internet. This latest Air Jordan 1 Low model iteration will be decked out in a Neutral Grey/Metallic Silver-White palette.

The Air Jordan 1 Low Metallic Silver colorway is projected to be launched on June 1, 2024, as stated by Sneaker Bar Detroit and other similar sources. Note that Jordan Brand's confirmation of this launch date is still pending.

Reportedly, these pairs will be dropped via Nike's online and physical sites alongside a bunch of their linked merchants. They will be offered in varying sizes, including adults, grade school, preschool, and toddler variants, which will be marked at $140, $120, $75, and $65, respectively.

More details about the Air Jordan 1 Low Metallic Silver sneakers

A reinterpretation of the designs of the Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG on the Air Jordan 1 Retro Low OG is something that the Jumpman label is interested in. The sneakerheads have previously seen "UNC To Chi" and "Black Toe" colorways.

This collection is augmented with the timeless masterpiece "Silver" by CO.JP. Like its AJ 1 High OG siblings, the Air Jordan 1 Low Metallic Silver is designed similarly. The top, done in a two-tone gray color scheme, is composed of a blend of nubuck and shiny leather, divided between a neutral gray and a metallic silver.

A white midsole, positioned on top of a grey-colored, solid rubber outsole, is the only element that breaks up the color scheme. The toe, the Swoosh, and the heel reinforcements are all executed in metallic silver, while the remainder of the exterior is constructed in a neutral gray color.

A bubble-shaped rendition of the Wings emblem can be found on the heel of the right shoe, which is identical to the AJ 1 High OG that was formerly a CO.JP exclusive. Additionally, a metallic Jumpman is incorporated into the right sneaker.

Be on the lookout for the Air Jordan 1 Low Metallic Silver shoes that will supposedly hit the shelves sometime in 2024. Jordan Brand enthusiasts and other interested parties are encouraged to stay in touch with the Nike site for timely updates on their launch.