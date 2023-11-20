Air Jordan 12 "Black Wolf Grey" shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Jordan Brand’s numbered signature series keeps growing with new signature shoes and their fresh variations each year, and the recently teased Air Jordan 12 “Black Wolf Grey” colorway is the latest addition to this ever-growing portfolio. The early mockup image of the Air Jordan 12 “Black Wolf Grey” variation was recently shared by Jordan Brand insiders zSneakerheadz and SneakerFiles.

Initial reports from SneakerFiles indicate that the Air Jordan 12 "Black Wolf Grey" version is likely going to be made available for purchase some time around August 2024. However, sneaker enthusiasts should take note that the final release date is being kept a secret for the time being.

The SNKRS app, Nike's online and physical stores, and a select group of associated Jordan brand dealers will all be able to provide access to purchase these sneakers when they become available. Each pair will come with a price tag of $200.

Air Jordan 12 "Black Wolf Grey" shoes are accentuated with crisp white details all over

Here's another look at the upcoming sneaker mockup (Image via Instagram/@zsneakerheadz)

The long-awaited debut of the "Cherry" rendition has contributed to the recent uptick in popularity of the Air Jordan 12, but 2024 will also see the arrival of some other products that are sure to pique consumers' interest.

This recently disclosed "Black Wolf Grey" version of the Air Jordan 12 will be creating a lot of news in the autumn season of the following year, when it will be available for purchase. It will feature recognizable two-toned color-blocking, crushed leather uppers, and textured mudguards.

The mudguard as well as the whole surface of the sole are both covered in a neutral tone, and it seems probable that some of the additional details of the shoes will also include this color. The interior, along with the tongue flap, as well as the stitched top, are all upholstered in the same traditional black tumbled leather.

Last but not least, the stitched wording that reads "TWO3" on the tongue features some white embellishments.

On the website for the company, there is a synopsis of the history and heritage of the 12th distinctive shoe, which states as follows:

“Jordan's 1996-97 season is one for the history books. In Game 5 of The Finals, MJ put on a legendary performance, scoring 38 points, grabbing seven rebounds and handing out five assists while suffering a 103-degree temperature against the Utah Jazz. MJ would ultimately lead his team to yet another title.”

The description further mentions,

“Similar to MJ's enduring drive, the technology and construction of the Air Jordan XII helped solidify it as one of the most durable Air Jordans of all time. And like Michael's own style, the design of the shoe communicated a bold and striking elegance.”

Keep an eye out for the Air Jordan 12 "Black Wolf Grey" shoes that will be available for purchase in the latter part of 2024. Fans of Jordan sneakers and those who are interested in purchasing them are encouraged to stay connected to the Nike webpage or download the SNKRS app in order to receive timely updates on the confirmed release date and arrival of the shoes.