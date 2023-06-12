Air Jordan 2 Prototype "White and Black" sneakers: Where to get, bids, and more details explored

Maybe this is one of the biggest news stories for Jordanheads because the initial unreleased Air Jordan 2 prototype is now up for bidding. This sneaker pair is like a treasure for fans of Jordan sneakers. The design, branding, and structure are very different from the Air Jordan 2 model known to sneakerheads. The unreleased Air Jordan 2 prototype sneaker model is more similar to the Air Jordan 1.

Before the Air Jordan 2 hit the market back in the late 80s, this model was the inspiration and the ideology for the iconic AJ 2 sneaker model. Currently, the pair is up for bidding at the website of Heritage Auctions. The current bid price for the model is $1800. The auction will end on June 21. The Air Jordan 2 Prototype is dressed in a white and black colorway with an off-white midsole.

The unreleased Air Jordan 2 Prototype sneaker model is available in size 9

The Air Jordan 2 debuted in November 1986 and was the forerunner to the hugely popular Air Jordan 1, which had been introduced just a year earlier. Nobody can dispute the significance of the Air Jordan 2 in Michael Jordan's basketball career, despite it being one of the most divisive Jordan Brand footwear styles. After releasing the AJ 1, launching another Jordan model was a quite significant decision for the brand.

But there was an earlier version of the Air Jordan 2 that carried over additional features from the AJ1. The use of faux reptile skin, high-top ankles, upper perforations, molded heel counters, eyelets, and the historic debut of Jordan Brand's Wings symbol are the distinguishing features of the unreleased Air Jordan 2 Prototype. Now sneakerheads have a chance to get their hands on this iconic and historical Jordan model via the auction.

During the peak of his success in the 1985–1986 NBA season and the spotlight that the Air Jordan 1's release brought, 23-year-old Michael Jordan started the next season with a pair of Air Jordan 2s on his feet. Wearing Air Jordan 2s, Michael Jordan elevated his level of play. Jordan earned the All-NBA First Team and became an NBA All-Star while donning Air Jordan 2s. With his renowned foul-line dunk, he also took first place in the Seattle Slam Dunk Contest. Due to Bill Murray wearing them on foot in the movie Space Jam, the Air Jordan 2 also caused a stir in the entertainment world.

Nike intended for the Air Jordan 2 to be perceived as having a more sophisticated style compared to its Air Jordan 1 forerunner when it initially debuted to the public. One of the key features of the sneaker is the absence of the Nike Swoosh, which was intended to make it both practical for use on the court and fashionable for everyday wear. The fact that all of the initial Air Jordan 2 models were produced in Italy highlighted how expensive and sophisticated this basketball shoe was. The Air Jordan 2 was re-introduced after eight years, in 1995, as the Air Jordan 2 Highs and Air Jordan 2 Lows.

Air Jordan 2 Prototype "White and Black" sneakers (Image via Heritage Auctions)

Even though the Air Jordan 2 prototype was meant to have stayed unreleased, one of the former Nike employees introduced it to the market recently, and now it is up for auction. This legendary Jordan model can be acquired before June 21 via bidding.

