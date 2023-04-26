5 most expensive Air Jordan 2 sneakers of all time

The Air Jordan 2 is undoubtedly the most undervalued of the original 14 models from Michael Jordan's Chicago Bulls period, considered the golden era of the Air Jordan brand. Yet, despite this, his second shoe is one of the most underrated in the sneaker scene.

The streamlined design of the Jordan 2 was unlike any other basketball sneaker that had come before it since it combined high levels of performance with exquisite style. Indeed, we went for a luxurious look with this silhouette.

It was handcrafted in Italy using high-quality leather and featured faux iguana skin on the quarter panels for added realism. The Jordan 2 was also the first sneaker ever introduced by Nike that did not feature the company's signature "Swoosh" marking. Instead, this was done to allow the Air Jordan line to speak for itself and develop into a distinct brand.

Considering the idea behind the creation of Jordan 2, it goes without saying that this sneaker is pricier than the other silhouettes. So here is a list of the top five most expensive Air Jordan 2 sneakers for sneakerheads.

The Doernbecher x Air Jordan 2 and four other most expensive Air Jordan 2 sneakers of all time

1) Doernbecher x Air Jordan 2

The Jordan 2 also holds a unique place in sneaker history as it was the first Air Jordan model to be released as part of Nike's annual and highly anticipated Doernbecher Freestyle Collection. The Nike models in this collection have been given distinctive color schemes created by patients at the Doernbecher Children's Hospital in Portland, Oregon.

Sheridan Brenton's fantastic design from 2007 was the inspiration behind the very first Doernbecher Jordan. The shoe has a luxurious structure that is black with yellow trimmings and a stylized green paisley print. In addition, a reference to Proverbs 8:28, a verse from the Bible that holds a special place in Sheridan's heart, is embroidered on the tongue.

This limited-edition shoe is now widely considered to be among the most desirable Air Jordan 2s ever produced.

The Doernbencher x Jordan 2 sneaker retails for $1000 to $2000 at select retail sites.

2) Air Jordan 2 "Legends of Summer"

The "Legends of Summer" colorway of Jordan 2 was created specifically for Justin Timberlake to wear on the tour he did in 2013 with Jay-Z and is widely considered the most desirable Jordan 2 of all time.

An all-red treatment in suede, metallic snakeskin, glittering quarter panels, and a translucent rubber outsole is included in the striking interpretation. Stunning in every way!

The Jordan 2 "Legends of Summer" was rumored to release in 14 pairs around 2013 and is now available for about $1200 or more at various re-selling sites.

3) Don C X Air Jordan 2 "Beach"

Don C, a guru of high-end streetwear, gave the Jordan 2 an extremely premium construction. It got done to build on the idea of luxury connected with the first version of the Jordan 2.

His version of the Jordan 2 has a highly buttery-soft quilted leather upper with suede accents. Although it has been made available in a few different hues, including a variant in royal blue and a version in soft pink explicitly designed for girls, many people believe that the sandy tan "Beach" version is the most effective.

The Don C X Jordan 2 "Beach" was released in 2016 for approximately $600 and is currently available for $900 or above at select re-selling sites.

4) Air Jordan 2 "Quai 54"

Jordan Brand has made it an annual practice to produce a limited-edition pair of footwear in conjunction with the Quai 54 streetball competition, which takes place in Paris, France.

In 2016, the Jordan 2 was given a luxury makeover for the event, including a look at Light Bone leather with shimmering metallic gold embellishments and the traditional 'Wings' branding placed on the tongue. Unexpectedly, the top no longer features any Quai 54 callouts; instead, the logo is tucked away on the insole.

These details contributed to the shoe's elevated appearance. This exceptional iteration of the Jordan 2 featured a translucent white outsole that revealed the Quai 54 "Q" insignia underneath. This was the cherry on top of an already excellent shoe.

The Jordan 2 "Quai 54" was exclusively released in Europe as a limited edition. The sneaker is available for $700 to $800 at select retail sites.

5) Air Jordan 2 "Wing It"

This unique edition of the Jordan 2 was released in 2016 by Jordan Brand and was inspired by an original print commercial for the shoe that appeared in 1987. The advertisement included a photograph of the shoe alongside the slogan "Wing It."

The iconic "Wing It" poster, which features an upper that is primarily white with black accents, served as inspiration for the release. These provide an old-school esthetic, which wonderfully represents the spirit of the original poster. Additionally, the sneaker was given an upscale appearance using a faux Croc upper, a strategy that was utilized successfully in the Don C collaboration.

The Jordan 2 "Wing It." was released in 2016 for the original price of $150 and is now available at select retail sites for $500 at select retail sites and the official Nike retail site.

Although there are many more tempting types of Air Jordan 2, such as the AJ 2 low white varsity red, AJ 2 iron purple, and AJ 2 "Melo," these five Air Jordan 2 sneakers are considered to be the most expensive ones, and for all the right reasons!

