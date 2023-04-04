"He's just aging like every other human": Fans defend Justin Timberlake after iHeart appearance sparks criticism

Singer Justin Timberlake received a lot of flak on social media for his looks at the iHeart Radio Music Awards that took place on March 28, 2023. While Timberlake wasn't present at the ceremony, he appeared in a video with other celebrities as they honored Taylor Swift, who won the innovator award.

However, what caught people's attention in the video was how Timberlake looked and some even went on to say that he looked "terrible."

Needless to say, this didn't sit too well with the 42-year-old singer's fans and they began defending him on social media. While some said that he looked good, others said that he was aging just like every other human. Fans even defended him, saying that he is aging without using any "filters, editing or surgery."

The whole thing began during the award ceremony when a video featuring Justin Timberlake, Dolly Parton, Selena Gomez, Ed Sheeran, and Simone Biles was played. The video, which also featured other celebrities, had them talking about the impact Taylor Swift had made on the industry. It was made in honor of Swift as she accepted the Innovator Award from Phoebe Bridgers.

As the August singer received the award, she thanked all the celebrities featured in the tribute video as well as her fans. She said:

"I really want everyone to know, especially young people; that the hundreds or thousands of dumb ideas that I’ve had have led me to my good ideas. You have to give yourself permission to fail."

While fans were delighted that the Love Story singer got the award, some also couldn't help but criticize the way the Friends With Benefits star looked.

Netizens defended Justin Timberlake as he was receiving massive backlash on social media for his looks

While Justin Timberlake received some backlash for the way he looked in Taylor Swift's tribute video, his fans weren't pleased with it. Some said that it wasn't cool to shame someone for something like aging while others said that the 42-year-old looked fine for his age.

Some people wondered why people were shaming the Mirrors singer for "entering his old Elvis stage," while others said that they didn't see a single problem with how he looked.

Justin Timberlake was a member of the boy band NSYNC

The 42-year-old singer was born on January 31, 1981, in Memphis, Tennessee, and is known as one of the world's best-selling music artists. He has had sales crossing over 88 million records.

Timberlake joined the boy band NSYNC when he was 14 and was with them from 1995 to 2002. He has won a number of awards and that includes ten Grammy Awards, four Primetime Emmy Awards, and nine Billboard Music Awards, among others.

He gave a number of hit songs like Cry Me A River, Can't Stop the Feeling, and SexyBack, among others. However, the singer has also appeared in a number of movies including Friends With Benefits, Bad Teacher, The Social Network, and Palmer.

It is worth noting that as of writing this article, the singer was yet to make any comments about the backlash and subsequent support that he received.

