What is Shania Twain's net worth? Fortune explored ahead of Netflix's Not Just A Girl documentary

Iconic country singer Shania Twain's new documentary is set to hit Netflix on July 26, 2022. The film chronicles her rise to stardom in the 90's, her unique artistic vision, and the numerous challenges she faced throughout her long and illustrious career.

Over the years, Twain has churned out several pop hits, including You're Still the One, Any Man of Mine, Man! I Feel Like A Woman, From This Moment On and That Don't Impress Me Much. Without further ado, read on to find out Shania Twain's net worth ahead of the upcoming Netflix documentary.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, singer Shania Twain has a net worth of around $400 million. Widely regarded as the Queen of Pop, Twain made her foray into the music industry at a time when several female pop stars dominated the scene. Superstars like Janet Jackson, Madonna, and Whitney Houston, among many others.

Singer Shania Twain's net worth explored

Twain's debut album, titled Shania Twain, wasn't a commercial success. But things changed with her sophomore album, The Woman in Me. It featured several hit singles, including You Win My Love, Whose Bed Have Your Boots Been Under?, and many more. The album has reportedly sold an estimated 20 million copies across the world.

Her subsequent album, Come On Over, was another massive commercial success, having sold more than 40 million copies around the world. It was also widely praised by critics and continues to appear on several publications' lists of the greatest pop albums of all time. Come On Over is among the best-selling music albums in history.

Her 21st century albums, Up! and Now, were also huge commercial successes, although the latter received lukewarm reviews from contemporary critics. Over the years, she's also headlined a number of tours around the world.

Apart from music, Twain has also been involved in films and TV shows, including I Still Believe, Trading Paint, RuPaul's Drag Race, and many more. She also reportedly partnered with French-American beauty organization Coty and released a fragrance called Shania in 2005. Another fragrance, called Shania Starlight, was released two years later.

Her earnings from shows, films, and endorsements have also significantly boosted her net worth. With over 100 million records sold, Twain remains one of the most successful pop stars of all time and the best-selling female country musician.

A quick look at Netflix's Not Just A Girl documentary

Not Just A Girl explores the various facets of Twain's professional life, her influence on 90s pop music, and more. The official synopsis on Netflix reads:

''From Nashville newcomer to international icon, singer Shania Twain transcends genres across borders amid triumphs and setbacks in this documentary.''

The trailer opens with Twain in a voice-over saying:

''Taking the risks to do things your way can be scary. You gotta be brave.''

It offers a peek into some of the most memorable events from her career. It also showcases several prominent musicians, including Orville Peck and Lionel Richie, who said:

''She was the first person to break that door open and go across the music genres; she was that trailblazer.''

Several musicians in the documentary also talked about her impact on the country music scene as a female artist.

Don't miss Not Just A Girl on Netflix on Tuesday, July 26, 2022.

