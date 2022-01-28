Janet Jackson documentary: Release date, trailer, and more

Janet Jackson is ready to speak the truth about her personal and professional life, and address some controversies that have surrounded her since the beginning of her career. The singer will take her fans on an emotional rollercoaster ride in her documentary titled Janet Jackson releasing on January 28, 2022 on Lifetime and A&E.

Set to be released to celebrate the 40th anniversary of her first album Janet Jackson, the documentary will exhibit raw, unfiltered footage of the music icon narrating her struggles.

Release date, trailer and more about the documentary

Janet, the youngest of the Jackson brood, has often remained tight-lipped about her private life until now. The music star is finally ready to speak up in the documentary Janet Jackson as she felt,

“It's just something that needs to be done.”

The trailer hints that Janet will shed light on some life-defining moments, including her controversial Super Bowl Halftime Show performance with Justin Timberlake in 2004, her brother Michael Jackson's death, and her journey to motherhood.

According to People, the documentary took more than five years to make. The production for Janet Jackson started in 2018, around the time of the singer's father Joe Jackson's death.

The two-part documentary will feature exclusive home videos, some archival footage, and interviews with her mother Katherine Jackson along with her siblings Rebbie and Tito.

Her ex-husband James DeBarge and her ex-boyfriends Q-Tip and Jermaine Dupri will also appear in the series along with celebrity stars and her friends Missy Elliott, Mariah Carey Ciara, Janelle Monae, Teyana Taylor, Regina King, Samuel L. Jackson, and Whoopi Goldberg.

Janet, who is one of the most-selling and highest-earning artists in music history, has often been under the lens and with this documentary the singer will tell her story in her own words.

The documentary Janet Jackson, directed by Ben Hirsch with Janet Jackson, Randy Jackson, Workerbee's Rick Murray, and A+E Networks' Miranda Bryant as executive producers, will release on January 28, 2022 on Lifetime and A&E.

