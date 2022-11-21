How does Christine Chiu know Mila Kunis? Bling Empire star opens up about her friendship with the Friends with Benefits actress

Bling Empire season 3, which aired recently, saw breakups, excitement, and plenty of guest appearances. Among the stars who made an appearance on the show, one particularly stood out.

In one episode, actress Mila Kunis was seen having dinner with Christine and her husband Dr. Gabriel Chiu. Fans were surprised to see Kunis on the show and speculated that it was a random A-List crossover, but as it turns out, it wasn’t all that random.

The Bling Empire star and Mila used to live in the same neighborhood once upon a time.

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher inspired the Bling Empire star to use her platform to increase awareness

Bling Empire season 3 saw a lot of celebrities appearing on the show and fans were all for it. One of the stars that graced the show with her appearance was Friends with Benefits actress Mila Kunis.

She appeared in the season premiere of the show while Christine and her husband were having dinner and wished them luck on their fertility journey. The actress interrupted their dinner to catch up since they were once neighbors. She further said that “the neighborhood misses” them.

Christine and Mila have been friends for years. Christine told E! News that her late dog used to be the actress’s dog’s boyfriend.

She added:

"We would walk them every day at 4 o clock around the block and it was a really romantic time for both of them."

The Bling empire star praised the actress for being a great mother and said that she loved observing her for being such a “hands-on mom.”

Christine spoke to Tatler in July and said that Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher inspired her to use her platform to increase awareness for various causes. She added that the two stood up to raise awareness and funds for the victims of the Ukraine-Russia war.

She stated:

"They committed to donating a large sum of money publicly and I applaud that because they leveraged their platform, reached exponentially more people and, of course, raised exponentially more funds."

Christine and Gabriel are known as the power couple on the show. While Gabriel is one of the direct descendants of the Song dynasty of China, he is also a celebrity plastic surgeon.

Both of them founded Beverly Hills Plastic Surgery together, which contributes to the lavish lifestyle that they portray on the Netflix series. Christine, too, has royal blood as she is a Taiwanese heiress and a content creator.

Others to have appeared as cameos in season 3 included Andrew Gray, Yu Tsai, Pasha Pashkov, Tyler Shields, Lewis Tan, Martin Yan, Chrishell Stauce, Julia Haart, Jeannie Mai Jenkins, Jeezy, Heart Evangelista, Greg Ito, Fausto Puglissi, and Tina Leung.

They were joined by Jean Paul Gaultier, Devon Diep, and Blake Abbie in the season finale. Blake Abbie is a cast member of the spin-off Bling Empire: New York City.

More about the new spin-off series

After season 3, the creators announced a spin-off series of Bling Empire with Dorothy Wang as one of its main cast members as she moves to The Big Apple.

The show will follow a new group of “wealthy, sophisticated and hilarious” Asian Americans living in New York City as they navigate through life. Others to appear on the show are Tina Leung, Lynn Ban, Blake Abbie, Stephen and Deborah Hung, and Richard Chang.

