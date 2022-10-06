Bling Empire Season 3 ending explained: Sobriety, renewed friendships and new relationships

Netflix released 10 bingeworthy episodes of Bling Empire on Wednesday, October 5, 2022. The episodes documented the lives of wealthy Asian American socialites as they navigated personal relationships and professional commitments while also hanging out with each other at parties and events. The show features a fair share of romance, drama, laughter and many more aspects.

Throughout the course of the ten Bling Empire episodes, the cast members unpack strained friendships, romantic relationships, and battle insecurities to become more vulnerable in their thoughts and actions. The end of the season, albeit looking dull compared to the rest of the episodes, brings closure to a few aspects. Some questions are left open-ended, while others are closed for good.

How did Bling Empire Season 3 end?

In the final episode of Bling Empire Season 3, Christine brought along Kevin to the Jean Paul Gaultier Fashion Show. This being the latter's first ever fashion show, made him nervous. For Kevin, the atmosphere felt like an athlete "coming out of the tunnel with all those cameras on you."

Jamie was present at the same show and was surprised to see the unexpected friendship between Kevin and Christine. She also realized that Christine was avoiding making contact with her. The duo have not seen eye to eye since Jamie called Christine a "liar."

Meanwhile, two other Bling Empire cast members, Kane and Kim, went for a spinning bike class by the beach. The former revealed that he wasn't going to date until he dealt with his insecurities completely.

Ahead of Christine and Kevin's dinner, the former revealed that she had arranged for Kevin's ex-girlfriend Devon to meet him and see if they could reignite their relationship. He had previously opened up to Christine about his past relationships and said that Devon and was the one he envisioned a future with. The duo broke up because of his recovering alcoholism.

Kevin was shocked to see Devon waiting for him at dinner and the duo instantly formed a connection. He confessed to meeting her after six-and-a-half years but still felt the same love for her. The duo decided to give each other another shot.

Kane was carving his own path in real estate and was showing Kelly a house when he was offered a role in a movie. He felt like it life was finally paying him back for all the struggles he endured.

Christine called the entire Bling Empire cast to have dinner together to hash out any impending differences or misunderstandings. While Kevin updated everyone on the Fashion Week, Kelly revealed that she was dating someone but was planning to keep his identity a secret for the time being.

The cast realized that Anna was in New York for a show, and the latter realized she wanted to stay back for some more time. Soon, Christine introduced Devon to everyone as Kevin's "true love," which shocked the cast, including Kim. Although the latter greeted Devon with a smile, she was taken aback at the sudden introduction.

By the end of the episode, Kevin threw a party to celebrate six years of sobriety. He was joined by a couple of his friends and fellow cast members Kane, Kim and Christine. Both Kevin and Kane started fresh and renewed their lost friendship.

The Bling Empire season came to a close with Kevin finding love and a possible career path, Kane being comfortable with who he is and others moving forward with their lives.

Cast members of the hit series include Guy Tang, Jamie Xie, Anna Shay, Christine Chiu, Kane Lim, Kelly Mi Li, Kevin Kreider, Leah Qin, Mimi Morris, and Dorothy Wang. The show has been executive produced by Jeff Jenkins, Brandon Panaligan, Ross Weintraub, Elise Chung, Ben Eisele, Kelly Mi Li, and Christine Chiu.

All episodes of Bling Empire are available to stream on Netflix.

