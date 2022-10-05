Why does Christine feel Kane is the pot stirrer on Netflix's Bling Empire Episode 2? Feud with Jamie and more explored

Netflix released 10 bingeworthy episodes of Bling Empire Season 3 on Wednesday, October 5, 2022. The season brought back wealthy Asian and Asian-American socialites as they navigated their personal relationships and professional commitments and indulged in numerous arguments, fights and drama throughout the course of the season.

Episode 2 of Bling Empire Season 3 saw Kane become the center of the drama as he got himself involved in Christine and Anna's feud. With his interference, Christine got into an argument with Jamie and later on in the episode with Mimi. She felt that all of her arguments were centered around Kane's behavior and blamed him for being the pot stirrer amongst the cast members.

Spolier Alert: This article contains spoliers about the show.

More details into Christine's issues with Kane and feud with the Bling Empire cast explored

In the previous installment of Bling Empire, Christine confided in Kane about her issue with Anna allegedly trying to bring her down. She broke down in front of Kane and told him that Anna "was going around telling people that she was going to destroy her." Although Kane sympathized with her, he chose not to believe her and went to tell Anna and the other socialites about the same.

In the premiere episode, Kane discussed the issue with Jamie. The latter stated that Anna had much better things to do than constantly target Christine. Meanwhile, Kane revealed that Christine stated that it was Jamie's editor friend from a magazine who gave her the information. He further stated that Christine hinted at it probably being Jamie's doing all along.

In a confessional on Bling Empire, Jamie said:

"Christine wants out friend group to feel pity towards her. So she's painting herself as the victim. But that is probably the biggest bulls**t I've ever heard."

Jamie, however, revealed that Christine wanted to take a "jab" at the magazine editor because he preferred to work with Jamie over her. The latter blamed Christine for stirring things up and being jealous of her. When she conveyed the same directly to Christine, it led to a major blowout between the two.

The Bling Empire stars met over for breakfast where Jamie confessed that Anna never said anything about "destroying Christine" to her. She further stated that she hadn't spread any word around to the editor and appreciated not being dragged into the issues surrounding Christine and Anna.

Clearing the air, Christine revealed that it wasn't until Kane spread the news, which was shared in confidence, to everyone that she hinted at Jamie speaking to the editor as the latter was a common connection to the editor and Anna.

Jamie, however, refused to believe her and felt that Christine was lying. The latter blamed Kane for telling people what was shared personally. Christine said:

"I had told this to Kane out of emotional vulnerability because I was crying. Never in a million years...Really that's how naive I am...would've thought that Kane would do all of this. I really didn't."

Meanwhile, when Christine wasn't able to join Mimi and Kane for lunch as she had to pick her son up from school, Kane called her a liar. Mimi was infuriated at Christine for not joining them and conveyed the same to her during the former's son Skyler's birthday party.

The conversation between Chrstine and Mimi led to another blowout in the Bling Empire episode with the former leaving the party and her husband, Dr Chiu, blaming Mimi and Kane for blaming his wife for not being there for lunch despite having a genuine reason.

In a confessional, Christine said:

"I've had it with these people. I've done nothing wrong to any of them. I've only been nice and only befriended them and only welcomed them into my life. And this is the thanks I get? I'm frustrated, I'm sad. I'm annoyed. But I also realize all roads lead to Kane. My issues with Anna, Jamie, Mimi.. He's in the middle of all of this."

Cast members of the hit series include: Guy Tang, Jamie Xie, Anna Shay, Christine Chiu, Kane Lim, Kelly Mi Li, Kevin Kreider, Leah Qin, Mimi Morris, and Dorothy Wang. Viewers will have to watch how the season has panned out for the cast.

All episodes of Bling Empire are available to stream on Netflix.

