Where to buy Nike Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Split Beach Cherrywood? Price, release date, and more explored

Michael Jordan's footwear line, Air Jordan, has been showering some love on its iconic Air Jordan 1 silhouette. The label recently revealed a new colorway, the Split Beach Cherrywood.

The Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Split Beach Cherrywood sneakers resembled the 2018-released Homage to Home edition. The iteration is slated to be released on the official e-commerce site of Nike SNKRS and select retailers on October 28, 2022. The silhouette has been modified with a new approach.

The upcoming Nike Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Split Beach Cherrywood sneakers are reminiscent of the Homage to Home colorway

Michael Jordan's signature sneaker line is always finding new ways to redesign its classic silhouette by modifying its construction or adding fresh colorways. In recent years, the Jordan brand has used the split-colored palette over the Air Jordan 1.

In 2018, the label released a Homage To Home edition of the Retro High model, which featured a combination of classic Bred and Chicago editions. The iteration featured a split design on the upper. However, it was known for its unique design. The sneaker, however, was sold out on its release date. The AJ1 silhouette has proved itself to be the ultimate chameleon as it merged two colorways into one.

Now, the label is dropping another similar makeover as the upcoming Air Jordan 1 Mid Split. The silhouette will arrive in women's sizes exclusively. The upper of the silhouette will don beach, sail, and cherrywood red hues.

The Beach Cherrywood's upper is constructed out of leather with a mirrored half-and-half pattern across the left and right feet, giving off a patchwork-like design. The lateral side features the Beach hue with the overlays and swoosh logos of Cherrywood Red.

Material-wise, the upcoming silhouette is traditionally built with an all-leather upper, with the swoosh logos on both medial and lateral sides. The iconic wing-and-basketball logo features over the lateral collars, and the Jumpman logo branding over the tongues.

The tongue tags also arrive in a mismatched split-colored pattern, with one half dressed in Cherrywood while the other half clad in Beach hues.

The medial side of the shoe inverts this color scheme, which is best seen over the vamp and toe boxes. This also features a checkered effect due to alternating colors. The remainder of the upper is more straightforward.

Solid monochromatic hues are featured on the lining and laces. The sock liners come clad in a beach hue with the Jumpman logo in Cherrywood red. The look is finished off with sail-colored midsoles and cherrywood outsoles.

The Beach Cherrywood sneakers also look similar to the recently released A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 1 silhouette.

The upcoming Nike Air Jordan 1 Mid Split Beach Cherrywood sneakers are scheduled to be launched on the official e-commerce site and physical stores of Nike SNKRS and select retailers at the retail price of $135. The silhouette will be released exclusively in women's sizes.

