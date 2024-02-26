Air Jordan 3 Quai 54 shoes: Everything we know so far

News of the new Air Jordan 3 Quai 54 rendition recently surfaced online. The information was disseminated by popular sneaker insider, @brandon1an. As per reports, the upcoming shoe will be decked in a Summit White/Off-Noir-Game Royal-Burnt Sunrise-Sail palette.

The Air Jordan 3 Quai 54 variant is expected to enter the footwear scene sometime around summer 2024, as stated by Sneaker Bar Detroit. Note that the shoe label hasn’t revealed the original launch details.

Reportedly, these pairs will be offered for purchase via the online as well as offline sites of Nike, alongside a bunch of connected sellers. The pricing details are kept hidden as well.

More details about the Air Jordan 3 Quai 54 shoes

The Jumpman label has recently released an updated lineup of gear and footwear in order to maintain its longstanding practice of honoring the yearly Quai 54 streetball competition that takes place in Paris. The introduction of an additional Air Jordan 3 Quai 54 version is something that fans are looking forward to this year.

This edition will build upon the popularity of the 2018 version. Fans all across the globe are getting excited about these limited-edition items because they demonstrate the brand's commitment to street culture and its basketball legacy.

A color scheme consisting of Summit White, Off-Noir, Game Royal, Burnt Sunrise, and Sail will be featured on the Air Jordan 3, even though no photographs have been accidentally released. It is to be anticipated that the tongues, insoles, and heel tabs will include special Quai 54 markings in addition to quality materials.

As part of the festivities surrounding the Quai 54 streetball event, the sneaker will be delivered in a unique co-branded package.

Be on the lookout for the next Air Jordan 3 Quai 54 colorway that will supposedly arrive in the coming weeks of this year. Jordanheads and other interested parties are advised to stay in contact with Swoosh’s site for timely alerts on their launch.

Besides the “Quai 54” variant, many other Air Jordan 3 colorways are planned for 2024. Variants, namely “Black Cement Reimagined,” “Black Cat,” and more will be launched throughout this year. These shoes will be sold through Nike’s physical and digital platforms, along with connected Jordan Brand sellers.