Air Jordan 4 “Vivid Sulfur” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Jordan Brand has big plans to commemorate the Air Jordan 4's 35th birthday coming up next year. "Vivid Sulfur," a special new colorway designed specifically for women, will be presented in 2024. The shoes feature a cool combination of hues, including White, Coconut Milk, Vivid Sulfur, and Anthracite.

According to ZSneakerheadz and Sneakerfiles, the recently unveiled Nike Air Jordan 4 "Vivid Sulfur" sneakers are likely to arrive sometime during the summer of 2024, despite the fact that the Oregon-based activewear company has not issued a formal announcement about them.

The aforementioned sneakers will only be available in women's sizes, with a $200 suggested retail price for each pair. The SNKRS app, Nike's online and offline shops, as well as a few other Jordan Brand-related retail locations, will all sell these sneakers.

Air Jordan 4 “Vivid Sulfur” shoe is combined with a crisp white foundation

One of the most prominent and well-liked sneakers in the Jordan Brand range is the Air Jordan 4, which was conceived in 1989 by the noted Tinker Hatfield. The basketball shoe quickly gained attention for its unique look that incorporated mesh additions, wing eyelets, heel tabs, and apparent Air packs in the forefoot and heel counter. The Air Jordan 4 continues to be rendered in a broad range of color combinations and materials over time to suit varied styles and personal preferences.

The historical background and origins of the Air Jordan 4 design are detailed on Jordan Brand's website as follows:

“Proving his preeminent athletic prowess and distinctive style, Jordan closed the 1988/89 season with one of the game's most notable plays. With 6 seconds left in game 5 against Cleveland, MJ sinks 'the shot,' a dexterous, buzzer-beating move that continued to propel MJ along on his awe-inspiring journey.”

It further reads as,

“The Air Jordan IV was the first global market release of the franchise. Another first, the shoe appeared in Spike Lee's film Do the Right Thing, transcending the game of basketball to make a significant impact on pop culture. All eyes were on Jordan as he continued to rise.”

The Air Jordan 4 will reach a momentous milestone in 2024 when it celebrates its 35th birthday. "Vivid Sulfur," a new hue that has been disclosed by credible sources such as zSneakerheadz and Sneaker Files, is one of the anticipated drops for this noteworthy year.

The color description provides intriguing thoughts as to what to anticipate, even though pictures of the actual couple have not yet surfaced. White, Coconut Milk, Vivid Sulfur, and Anthracite, when combined, suggest a lively pattern. With a brilliant white ground as the likely basis, aged-look highlights could add a hint of vintage appeal.

The Vivid Sulfur's contrasting brilliance will undoubtedly give the sneaker variant some vigor and boldness.

Watch for the upcoming "Vivid Sulfur" Air Jordan 4 sneakers, which will be released in stores next summer. For people who are certain they must have a set of these sporting shoes, using the SNKRS app or signing up on the Nike web page is a simple way to get alerts when the shoes go on sale.