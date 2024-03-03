Air Jordan 6 "Fire Red" shoes: Everything we know so far

The Air Jordan 6 "Fire Red" rendition recently appeared on the internet. The early mockup image of this “Fire Red” colorway was posted by a renowned Jordan Brand insider, @zSneakerHeadz.

The Air Jordan 6 "Fire Red" shoes are projected to be offered on October 12, 2024, as stated by Sneaker Bar Detroit and other similar sources. Note that the official confirmation from the Jumpman label is currently pending.

Reportedly, these sneakers will be sold via the offline as well as digital stores of Nike, alongside a slew of connected retail shops. They are expected to be offered in full family sizes, including adults, grade school, preschool, and toddler variants. These will be marked with price tags of $200, $150, $90, and $75, respectively.

More details about the Air Jordan 6 "Fire Red" shoes

Jordan Brand has added the brand new Air Jordan 6 "Fire Red" to their already impressive Holiday 2024 lineup. These shoes are scheduled to be released in October 2024. This exclusive launch will be rendered in full-family sizes, making it suitable for shoe lovers of all ages.

The shoes keep a color scheme that is widely recognized by utilizing a traditional combination of Black, Fire Red, and Iron Grey throughout the design. Rumors indicate a black nubuck foundation with perforations that allow air to pass through and vibrant Fire Red highlights, although no photographs have been leaked.

The defining characteristics of the layout include a midsole boasting noticeable Air heel units, a translucent outsole that displays a large Jumpman emblem, and modest traces of Iron Grey throughout the rest of the shoe.

Be on the lookout for the Air Jordan 6 "Fire Red" shoes that will supposedly hit the shelves later in the year. Those interested in copping these sneakers are encouraged to stay in touch with the Nike site or its SNKRS app for regular alerts on their arrival.

Besides the "Fire Red" variant, the Jumpman label will be offering other colorways of the Air Jordan 6 model this year. Variations like “Olympic” and “Reverse Oreo” will also be launched in the coming months. They are also anticipated to be traded via the online and physical shops of Nike.