AJ McLean net worth: Fortune and all about his kids as Backstreet Boys star ends marriage with wife, Rochelle

Backstreet Boys singer AJ McLean and his wife Rochelle DeAnna McLean have decided to end their 13-year marriage. The singer made the announcement through an Instagram post where he wrote that they had "officially decided to end our marriage." AJ and Rochelle got married in 2011 and have two daughters together.

The news of their split came months after they took some time off and separated in March 2023, which they announced in a joint statement. They had revealed that the break was meant to help them plan for a better future. AJ and Rochelle also confirmed in the statement that they would reconcile sometime in the future.

AJ McLean also appeared in a podcast, S*x, Lies, and Spray Tans where he said that they were talking every day and were "spending more time together."

"We just have to rebuild something that was never there from the beginning." AJ said during the podcast.

AJ and Rochelle confirmed their separation through an official statement shared on Instagram.

"Our focus is now moving forward in the healthiest possible way with friendship and coparenting our girls at the forefront of this next chapter. We appreciate your kindness respect and privacy at this time." The statement read in part.

As mentioned earlier, AJ McLean has been a part of the band Backstreet Boys and has also participated in reality shows. His work in the music industry has been praised over the years and has helped him earn considerable wealth. He has a net worth of around $20 million, according to Celebrity NetWorth.

AJ McLean has released many successful musical projects and featured in multiple reality shows. He was the owner of a house in Los Angeles which he bought in 2001 for only $430 and his net worth is $20 million, as mentioned by CelebrityNetWorth.

Starting in 2000, AJ has worked on his solo career and his projects have received positive feedback. He is known to the public as the founder of Backstreet Boys, which has released many albums and singles.

AJ's singles like Teenage Wildlife, Live Together, and Smoke have been praised by critics and fans. He has released only one album in his career titled Have It All and it came out in 2010.

AJ McLean has portrayed minor characters in TV shows like Hi Honey, I'm Home! and Welcome Freshmen. His filmography also includes reality shows he has participated in, including Saturday Night Live and Dancing with the Stars.

AJ McLean and Rochelle DeAnna McLean have two children

AJ McLean and Rochelle DeAnna first met during a dance show in 2000. Heavy.com states that they got engaged in 2010 and tied the knot at Beverly Hills the following year. Glimpses of their relationship were also spotted through the posts they shared via Instagram when they were married.

The pair are the parents of two daughters, Elliot and Lyric. It is worth noting that Elliot was previously called Ava but changed her name in 2022. Heavy.com reported that while Elliot was born in November 2012, Lyric was born in March 2023, thus making Elliot 11 and Lyric seven years old.

According to a 2022 report by People, before she started fourth grade that year, Elliot had asked her parents to call her by the new name. In an Instagram post, Rochelle had explained that while it wasn't anyone's business, Elliot changing her name was "not a gender thing." She added that their daughter had tried a few name changes and of them, Elliot had "stuck" which is what she asked her parents to call her.

IMDb states that Rochelle is a hairstylist and makeup artist who has featured in a few of her husband's music videos. While speaking to Entertainment Tonight in 2018, AJ said that Rochelle contributed a lot when he struggled with his addiction problems.