Dancing With The Stars Live 2024 tour: Presale, how to get tickets, prices, dates, venues, & all you need to know 

Dancing With The Stars, the popular American dance competition show where celebrities are paired with professional dancers has announced a major live tour for 2024. Titled Dancing With The Stars Live 2024, the tour is scheduled to be held from January 11, 2024, to March 26, 2024, in venues across the mainland United States and Canada.

Dancing With The Stars announced the new tour, which will feature Julianne Hough as a special guest, via a post on their official Facebook page:

Presale for the tour will be available from October 18, 2023, from 10:00 am EDT and can be accessed by registering for the official fan club of Dancing With The Stars, Mirrorball Membership, which is free to join.

General tickets for the tour will be available from October 20, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. EDT. Tickets are priced between $39.50 and $89.50 plus processing fees, depending upon the venue and seating choice. Tickets can be purchased from AXS and Ticketmaster as well as the official website of Dancing With The Stars.

Dancing With The Stars to bring Julianne Hough on tour

Dancing With The Stars Live 2024 tour will feature the prominent dancers such as Alan Bersten, Britt Stewart, Brandon Armstrong, and Emma Slater, but the tour is also bringing back two-time winner of the show Julianne Hough as a special guest.

In an exclusive statement to E! News on October 17, 2023, the dancer and actress revealed her participation in the Dancing With The Stars tour, stating:

"I'm so thrilled to be joining my DWTS family as we hit the road and go on tour! It's going to be an incredible show featuring never-before-seen numbers by our amazing pros, including a few special performances by yours truly, and I can't wait to connect in person with all the fans who watch us on TV every week."

The current list of dancers for the Dancing With The Stars tour is given below:

Alan Bersten

Britt Stewart

Brandon Armstrong

Emma Slater (host)

Daniella Karagach

Pasha Pashkov

Rylee Arnold

Gleb Savchenko

The full list of dates and venues for the Dancing With The Stars tour is given below:

January 11, 2024 – Richmond, Virginia at Altria Theater

January 12, 2024 – Oxon Hill, Maryland at The Theater at MGM National Harbor

January 13, 2024 – Uncasville, Connecticut at Mohegan Sun Arena

January 14, 2024 – Morristown, New Jersey at Mayo Performing Arts Center

Jan 16, 2024 – Brookville, New York at Long Island University Post - Tilles Center for the Performing Arts

January 17, 2024 – White Plains, New York at The Westchester County Center

January 18, 2024 – Boston, Massachusetts at Boch Center Wang Theatre

January 19, 2024 – Atlantic City, New Jersey at Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa

January 20, 2024 – Bethlehem, Pennsylvania at The Wind Creek Event Center

January 21, 2024 – Verona, New York at Turning Stone Resort Casino - Event Center

January 23, 2024 – Williamsport, Pennsylvania at Community Arts Center

January 24, 2024 – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at Benedum Center for the Performing Arts

January 25, 2024 – Schenectady, New York at Proctors

January 26, 2024 – New Brunswick, New Jersey at State Theatre New Jersey

January 27, 2024 – Lancaster, Pennsylvania at American Music Theatre

January 28, 2024 – Buffalo, New York at Shea's Performing Arts Center

January 30, 2024 – Columbus, Ohio at Mershon Auditorium

January 31, 2024 – Erie, Pennsylvania at Warner Theatre

February 1, 2024 – Detroit, Michigan at Fox Theatre

February 2, 2024 – Rama, Ontario at Casino Rama Resort - Entertainment Centre

February 3, 2024 – Kitchener, Ontario at Centre in the Square

February 4, 2024 – Northfield, Ohio at MGM Northfield Park - Center Stage

February 6, 2024 – Cincinnati, Ohio at Taft Theatre

February 7, 2024 – Madison, Wisconsin at Orpheum Theater

February 8, 2024 – Milwaukee, Wisconsin at Riverside Theater

February 9, 2024 – Prior Lake, Minnesota at Mystic Lake - Mystic Showroom

February 10, 2024 – Rosemont, Illinois at Rosemont Theatre

February 13, 2024 – Grand Rapids, Michigan at DeVos Performance Hall

February 14, 2024 – Indianapolis, Indiana at Murat Theatre

February 15, 2024 – Nashville, Tennessee at Opry House

February 16, 2024 – Charlotte, North Carolina at Ovens Auditorium

February 17, 2024 – Durham, North Carolina at DPAC

February 18, 2024 – Atlanta, Georgia at Symphony Hall

February 20, 2024 – Clearwater, Florida at Ruth Eckerd Hall

February 21, 2024 – Hollywood, Florida at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

February 22, 2024 – Orange Park, Florida at Thrasher-Horne Center

February 23, 2024 – Biloxi, Mississippi at Beau Rivage Theatre

February 24, 2024 – Jackson, Mississippi at Thalia Mara Hall

February 25, 2024 – Lafayette, Louisiana at Heymann Performing Arts Center

February 27, 2024 – San Antonio, Texas at Majestic Theatre

February 28, 2024 – Lubbock, Texas at The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences - Helen DeVitt Jones Theater

February 29, 2024 – Amarillo, Texas at Amarillo Civic Center

March 1, 2024 – Grand Prairie, Texas at Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie

March 2, 2024 – Sugar Land, Texas at Smart Financial Centre

March 3, 2024 – Midland, Texas at Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center

March 5, 2024 – Saint Louis, Missouri at Stifel Theatre

March 6, 2024 – Kansas City, Missouri at Midland Theatre

March 7, 2024 – Denver, Colorado at Paramount Theatre

March 8, 2024 – Salt Lake City, Utah at Eccles Theater

March 9, 2024 – Wheatland, California at Hard Rock Live Sacramento

March 11, 2024 – Seattle, Washington State at Paramount Theatre

March 12, 2024 – Vancouver, British Columbia at Queen Elizabeth Theatre

March 13, 2024 – Spokane, Washington State at First Interstate Center for the Arts

March 14, 2024 – Ridgefield, Washington State — ilani Cowlitz Ballroom

March 15, 2024 – Eugene, Oregon at Hult Center

March 16, 2024 – San Jose, California at San Jose Civic

March 17, 2024 – Santa Rosa, California at Luther Burbank Memorial Foundation

March 18, 2024 – Stateline, Nevada at Tahoe Blue Event Center

March 20, 2024 – Cerritos, California at Cerritos Center For The Performing Arts

March 21, 2024 – Mesa, Arizona at Mesa Arts Center

March 22, 2024 – Las Vegas, Nevada at The Pearl Concert Theater

March 23, 2024 – Indio, California at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino

March 24, 2024 – Temecula, California at Pechanga Resort Casino

March 26, 2024 – Los Angeles, California at Hollywood Pantages Theatre

The live tour announcement coincides with Dancing With The Stars season 32, as it aired on September 26, 2023, and is set to end on December 5, 2023. The tour will feature performers from the new season.