Dancing With The Stars Live 2024 tour: Presale, how to get tickets, prices, dates, venues, & all you need to know 

Dancing With The Stars, the popular American dance competition show where celebrities are paired with professional dancers has announced a major live tour for 2024. Titled Dancing With The Stars Live 2024, the tour is scheduled to be held from January 11, 2024, to March 26, 2024, in venues across the mainland United States and Canada.
Dancing With The Stars announced the new tour, which will feature Julianne Hough as a special guest, via a post on their official Facebook page:
Presale for the tour will be available from October 18, 2023, from 10:00 am EDT and can be accessed by registering for the official fan club of Dancing With The Stars, Mirrorball Membership, which is free to join.
General tickets for the tour will be available from October 20, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. EDT. Tickets are priced between $39.50 and $89.50 plus processing fees, depending upon the venue and seating choice. Tickets can be purchased from AXS and Ticketmaster as well as the official website of Dancing With The Stars.
Dancing With The Stars to bring Julianne Hough on tour
Dancing With The Stars Live 2024 tour will feature the prominent dancers such as Alan Bersten, Britt Stewart, Brandon Armstrong, and Emma Slater, but the tour is also bringing back two-time winner of the show Julianne Hough as a special guest.
In an exclusive statement to E! News on October 17, 2023, the dancer and actress revealed her participation in the Dancing With The Stars tour, stating:
"I'm so thrilled to be joining my DWTS family as we hit the road and go on tour! It's going to be an incredible show featuring never-before-seen numbers by our amazing pros, including a few special performances by yours truly, and I can't wait to connect in person with all the fans who watch us on TV every week."
The current list of dancers for the Dancing With The Stars tour is given below:
- Alan Bersten
- Britt Stewart
- Brandon Armstrong
- Emma Slater (host)
- Daniella Karagach
- Pasha Pashkov
- Rylee Arnold
- Gleb Savchenko
The full list of dates and venues for the Dancing With The Stars tour is given below:
- January 11, 2024 – Richmond, Virginia at Altria Theater
- January 12, 2024 – Oxon Hill, Maryland at The Theater at MGM National Harbor
- January 13, 2024 – Uncasville, Connecticut at Mohegan Sun Arena
- January 14, 2024 – Morristown, New Jersey at Mayo Performing Arts Center
- Jan 16, 2024 – Brookville, New York at Long Island University Post - Tilles Center for the Performing Arts
- January 17, 2024 – White Plains, New York at The Westchester County Center
- January 18, 2024 – Boston, Massachusetts at Boch Center Wang Theatre
- January 19, 2024 – Atlantic City, New Jersey at Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa
- January 20, 2024 – Bethlehem, Pennsylvania at The Wind Creek Event Center
- January 21, 2024 – Verona, New York at Turning Stone Resort Casino - Event Center
- January 23, 2024 – Williamsport, Pennsylvania at Community Arts Center
- January 24, 2024 – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at Benedum Center for the Performing Arts
- January 25, 2024 – Schenectady, New York at Proctors
- January 26, 2024 – New Brunswick, New Jersey at State Theatre New Jersey
- January 27, 2024 – Lancaster, Pennsylvania at American Music Theatre
- January 28, 2024 – Buffalo, New York at Shea's Performing Arts Center
- January 30, 2024 – Columbus, Ohio at Mershon Auditorium
- January 31, 2024 – Erie, Pennsylvania at Warner Theatre
- February 1, 2024 – Detroit, Michigan at Fox Theatre
- February 2, 2024 – Rama, Ontario at Casino Rama Resort - Entertainment Centre
- February 3, 2024 – Kitchener, Ontario at Centre in the Square
- February 4, 2024 – Northfield, Ohio at MGM Northfield Park - Center Stage
- February 6, 2024 – Cincinnati, Ohio at Taft Theatre
- February 7, 2024 – Madison, Wisconsin at Orpheum Theater
- February 8, 2024 – Milwaukee, Wisconsin at Riverside Theater
- February 9, 2024 – Prior Lake, Minnesota at Mystic Lake - Mystic Showroom
- February 10, 2024 – Rosemont, Illinois at Rosemont Theatre
- February 13, 2024 – Grand Rapids, Michigan at DeVos Performance Hall
- February 14, 2024 – Indianapolis, Indiana at Murat Theatre
- February 15, 2024 – Nashville, Tennessee at Opry House
- February 16, 2024 – Charlotte, North Carolina at Ovens Auditorium
- February 17, 2024 – Durham, North Carolina at DPAC
- February 18, 2024 – Atlanta, Georgia at Symphony Hall
- February 20, 2024 – Clearwater, Florida at Ruth Eckerd Hall
- February 21, 2024 – Hollywood, Florida at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
- February 22, 2024 – Orange Park, Florida at Thrasher-Horne Center
- February 23, 2024 – Biloxi, Mississippi at Beau Rivage Theatre
- February 24, 2024 – Jackson, Mississippi at Thalia Mara Hall
- February 25, 2024 – Lafayette, Louisiana at Heymann Performing Arts Center
- February 27, 2024 – San Antonio, Texas at Majestic Theatre
- February 28, 2024 – Lubbock, Texas at The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences - Helen DeVitt Jones Theater
- February 29, 2024 – Amarillo, Texas at Amarillo Civic Center
- March 1, 2024 – Grand Prairie, Texas at Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie
- March 2, 2024 – Sugar Land, Texas at Smart Financial Centre
- March 3, 2024 – Midland, Texas at Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center
- March 5, 2024 – Saint Louis, Missouri at Stifel Theatre
- March 6, 2024 – Kansas City, Missouri at Midland Theatre
- March 7, 2024 – Denver, Colorado at Paramount Theatre
- March 8, 2024 – Salt Lake City, Utah at Eccles Theater
- March 9, 2024 – Wheatland, California at Hard Rock Live Sacramento
- March 11, 2024 – Seattle, Washington State at Paramount Theatre
- March 12, 2024 – Vancouver, British Columbia at Queen Elizabeth Theatre
- March 13, 2024 – Spokane, Washington State at First Interstate Center for the Arts
- March 14, 2024 – Ridgefield, Washington State — ilani Cowlitz Ballroom
- March 15, 2024 – Eugene, Oregon at Hult Center
- March 16, 2024 – San Jose, California at San Jose Civic
- March 17, 2024 – Santa Rosa, California at Luther Burbank Memorial Foundation
- March 18, 2024 – Stateline, Nevada at Tahoe Blue Event Center
- March 20, 2024 – Cerritos, California at Cerritos Center For The Performing Arts
- March 21, 2024 – Mesa, Arizona at Mesa Arts Center
- March 22, 2024 – Las Vegas, Nevada at The Pearl Concert Theater
- March 23, 2024 – Indio, California at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino
- March 24, 2024 – Temecula, California at Pechanga Resort Casino
- March 26, 2024 – Los Angeles, California at Hollywood Pantages Theatre
The live tour announcement coincides with Dancing With The Stars season 32, as it aired on September 26, 2023, and is set to end on December 5, 2023. The tour will feature performers from the new season.