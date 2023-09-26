Journey Freedom Tour 2024: Presale, where to buy tickets, dates, venues & more

Journey has announced a new tour, titled Freedom Tour 2024, which is scheduled to be held from February 9, 2024 to April 29, 2024 in venues across mainland United States and Canada. The tour will be in celebration of the band's 50-year anniversary.

The band announced the new tour, which will feature special guest performances by Toto, via a post on their official Instagram page on September 25, 2023:

Tickets for the tour will be available from September 29, 2023 at 10:00 am local time. Ticket prices have not been announced. Tickets will be available from the band's official website

Journey announced the Freedom tour as part of their 50-year anniversary celebration as well as in support of their 16th studio album of the same name in 2022.

Journey toured North America in 2023 that started with a show in Durant on January 27, 2023 and ended with a show on July 1, 2023 at the LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah.

Now Journey is back with another North American tour and just like last time, they are bringing Toto with them. Toto, a rock band from California which formed in 1977, is best known for their fourth studio album, Toto IV, which was released on March 26, 1982. The multi-platinum certified album peaked as a chart topper on the Australian, Swiss and Dutch album charts.

The full list of dates and venues for the Journey Freedom 2024 tour is given below:

February 9, 2024 – Biloxi, Mississippi at Mississippi Coast Coliseum

February 12, 2024 – Sunrise, Florida at Amerant Bank Arena

February 14, 2024 – Greenville, South Carolina at Bon Secours Wellness Arena

February 15, 2024 – Birmingham, Alabama at Legacy Arena at the BJCC

February 17, 2024 – Raleigh, North Carolina at PNC Arena

February 18, 2024 – Baltimore, Maryland at CFG Bank Arena

February 21, 2024 – Providence, Rhode Island at Amica Mutual Pavilion

February 22, 2024 – Rochester, New York at Blue Cross Arena

February 24, 2024 – Louisville, Kentucky at KFC Yum! Center

February 26, 2024 – Madison, Wisconsin at Kohl Center

February 28, 2024 – Sioux City, Iowa at Tyson Events Center *

February 29, 2024 – Rapid City, South Dakota at The Monument

March 2, 2024 – Grand Forks, North Dakota at Alerus Center

March 4, 2024 – Winnipeg, Manitoba at Canada Life Centre

March 7, 2024 – Calgary, Alberta at Scotiabank Saddledome

March 9, 2024 – Edmonton, Alberta at Rogers Place

March 10, 2024 – Saskatoon, Saskatchewan at SaskTel Centre

March 13, 2024 – Billings, Montana at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark

March 15, 2024 – West Valley City, Utah at Maverik Center

March 16, 2024 – Las Vegas, Nevada at Michelob ULTRA Arena

March 21, 2024 – Las Cruces, New Mexico at Pan American Center

March 22, 2024 – Lubbock, Texas at United Supermarkets Arena

April 15, 2024 – Omaha, Nebraska at CHI Health Center

April 16, 2024 – Peoria, Illinois at Peoria Civic Center Arena

April 19, 2024 – Fort Wayne, Indiana at Memorial Coliseum

April 20, 2024 – Charleston, West Virginia at Charleston Coliseum

April 23, 2024 – North Charleston, South Carolina at North Charleston Coliseum

April 26, 2024 – Norfolk, Virginia at Scope Arena

April 27, 2024 – Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza

April 29, 2024 – Bridgeport, Connecticut at Total Mortgage Arena

Journey is best known for their seventh studio album Escape, which was released on July 17, 1981. The diamond certified album was a chart topper on the Billboard 200 album charts.