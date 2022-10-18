Journey Freedom Tour 2023: Tickets, presale, where to buy, dates and more

American rock band Journey has announced a tour on the occasion of the band’s 50th anniversary. Billed as the Freedom Tour, the trek will kick off on February 4 in Allentown, Pennsylvania, and will conclude on April 25 in Palm Springs, California.

The band will also make stops in Austin, Montreal, and Memphis, among other cities for their 2023 tour. Journey has also added previously rescheduled dates to their tour, which were postponed due to Covid-19.

Journey will be supported by special guest Toto on their 2023 tour. In a statement, the band's constant member Schon, said:

"We are all thankful and overwhelmed by the success of our JOURNEY 'Freedom Tour 2022' this year and have added a new run of dates for 2023. We are looking forward to hitting the road again with our very good friends TOTO! Come join us for a special evening full of fun and rockin' good memories. See you soon, friends."

Toto's Steve Lukather in a statement shared:

"'On behalf of myself and the band, we are very honored and excited to do this tour with our old and dear friends JOURNEY. Gonna be a great night of music, and as all the guys are lifelong friends . . . a blast off stage as well."

Journey Freedom Tour 2023 tickets and dates

Aaron Wayne @AWaynesWorld Moline, Journey's Freedom Tour 2023 is coming to Vibrant Arena at The Mark and we can't wait to rock out with you! Grab your tickets this Friday at 10AM and get ready to rock all night on Mar 21! @JourneyOfficial My 14 year old is SO HAPPY!!!!

Journey tickets will be available for Citi card members first via a presale that goes live on October 18 at 10 am PT. Artist presales will begin on October 19 and a Live Nation presale will begin on October 20 at 10 am PT with the code Pumpkin. Tickets for the general public will be available from October 21 at 10 am PT.

Deen Castronovo @DeenTheDrummer 2023 Journey Tour Dates

2023 Journey Tour Dates

CYA next year folks🤟🏻

Check out the dates scheduled for the tour:

February 04 - Allentown, PA - PPL Center

February 05 - Charlottesville, VA - John Paul Jones Arena

February 08 - Savannah, GA - Enmarket Arena

February 10 - Columbia, SC - Colonial Life Arena

February 11 - Greensboro, NC - Greensboro Coliseum

February 14 - Lexington, KY - Rupp Arena

February 17 - Knoxville, TN - Thompson-Boling Arena

February 19 - Bossier City, LA - Brookshire Grocery Arena

February 22 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

February 23 - Lafayette, LA - Cajundome

February 26 - Jacksonville, FL - Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena

March 01 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena *

March 03 - State College, PA - Bryce Jordan Center

March 04 - Hartford, CT - XL Center *

March 08 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

March 09 - Quebec, QC - Videotron Centre *

March 12 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena *

March 13 - Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre

March 16 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center

March 17 - Atlantic City, NJ - Boardwalk Hall

March 20 - Champaign, IL - State Farm Center

March 21 - Moline, IL - Vibrant Arena at The MARK

March 24 - Sioux Falls, SD - Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

March 25 - Lincoln, NE - Pinnacle Bank Arena

March 28 - Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena

March 31 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center

April 01 - Memphis, TN - FedExForum

April 04 - San Antonio, TX - AT&T Center

April 07 - Springfield, MO - Great Southern Bank Arena

April 08 - Wichita, KS - INTRUST Bank Arena

April 11 - Casper, WY - Ford Wyoming Center

April 13 - Boise, ID - ExtraMile Arena

April 14 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena

April 17 - Eugene, OR - Matthew Knight Arena

April 19 - Stockton, CA - Stockton Arena

April 22 - Bakersfield, CA - Mechanics Bank Arena

April 23 - Fresno, CA - SaveMart Center

April 25 - Palm Springs, CA - Acrisure Arena

* Rescheduled date

More about the band

JOURNEY @JourneyOfficial After over a decade, our newest album 'Freedom' is OUT NOW! Take a listen and let us know your favorites.🤘🏻

Journey’s current lineup features Schon, who is the only original member, with keyboardist and rhythm guitarist Jonathan Cain (1980-present), lead vocalist Arnel Pineda (2007-present), drummer Deen Castronovo (1998–2015, 2021-present), keyboardist Jason Derlatka (2019-present), and bassist Todd Jensen (2022-present).

The tour is in support of the band's recently-released album titled Freedom through BMG Rights Management and Frontiers Records. The album features fifteen songs and a run time of one hour and thirteen minutes, and is the longest Journey album ever released, excluding compilations. The album is the band's first album in 11 years.

