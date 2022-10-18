Taylor Swift UK Tour: Tickets, presale code details, dates, and all we know so far

American pop-star Taylor Swift will be hitting the road in support of her upcoming album, Midnights, set to release this month. The singer’s website confirmed that Midnights tour will take place in the UK. However, dates for the same have not been released as of yet.

Earlier this month, the artist announced her new album during the MTV Video Music Awards. She also stated that her album would contain stories from 13 sleepless nights in her life, indicating that it has 13 tracks.

Midnights will be her tenth studio album. The singer will release the new album on Friday, October 21, at 12 am EST. The album is a follow-up to her 2020 albums Folklore, released in July, and Evermore, released in December.

Taylor Swift Midnights Tour UK presale and tickets

According to her website, on pre-ordering her new album from the official UK store, fans will receive a pre-sale code access “for forthcoming and yet to be announced Taylor Swift show dates.” Fans are only required to pre-order the album to get access to the presale code.

The post on her website reads:

“If you have already pre-ordered via this store you are automatically eligible to receive a code for access to the pre-sale and do not need to order again.”

Shortly after the announcement of the pre-order of the album, her website crashed due to a surge in demand. However, fans can pre-order the album before October 21, 5 am BST.

As of now, only the UK has been confirmed as Swift's location for the tour. However, she is likely to add more locations with venue details once her album releases.

Taylor Swift reveals Anti-Hero is her favorite song from upcoming album

Taylor Swift shared details on the third track of the album Anti-Hero on Instagram. She noted that it was something that plays out as a guiding tour through all the things she hates about herself. In the video, she said:

"‘Anti-Hero’ is one of my favourite songs I’ve ever written.I really don’t think I’ve delved this far into my insecurities in this detail before.”

She, however, asserted that she was not seeking sympathy for being famous. She further added that it is about coming to terms with one’s flaws and plus points in working to truly accept who you are as a person.

The official video for Anti-Hero will be released at 8 am EST/1pm BST on October 21.

She also opened up about the track Snow On The Beach, her forthcoming collaboration with Lana Del Rey:

“[The song] is about falling in love with someone at the same time as they’re falling in love with you.”

She announced the album in August and revealed its tracklist, with Mastermind being the lead single. It features 13 tracks including Lavender Haze, Maroon, Anti-Hero, Snow On The Beach featuring Lana Del Rey, You’re On Your Own, Kid, Midnight Rain, Question…?, Vigilante Shit, Bejeweled, Labyrinth, Karma, Sweet Nothing and Mastermind.

Earlier in August, Taylor Swift’s short film All Too Well: The Short Film gained eligibility for a nomination at the Oscars next year under Best Live Action Short. The 15-minute short is Swift’s directorial debut.

