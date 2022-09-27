Akbar V Net Worth 2022: Fortune explored as Cardi B and rapper feud on Twitter

The tension between Akbar V and Cardi B doesn’t seem to be getting any better. While it all started when Akbar tweeted about the rap industry, fans speculated that she was talking about Cardi B, who had just released her new rap song.

Cardi, meanwhile, was also quick to respond back to Akbar V and shared an image of a leaked video that featured the former. Akbar responded to the tweet and claimed that Cardi's move was a "low ball."

Female Kanye @iamakbarv I don't appreciate @iamcardib posting that porn clip of me nor did i tell her too ..... so sad u sitting here posting a whole video of another woman we both got kids u keep mentioning and bringing up stuff that low ball u as a mother out of all the arguring i never bring kids up I don't appreciate @iamcardib posting that porn clip of me nor did i tell her too ..... so sad u sitting here posting a whole video of another woman we both got kids u keep mentioning and bringing up stuff that low ball u as a mother out of all the arguring i never bring kids up

Soon after this, it was reported that Cardi B had tried to get on a call with Akbar but the two seemingly couldn't sort the matter out as Cardi tweeted that she should've never argued with Akbar.

Cardi B @iamcardib I should of never argue with this deadbeat , I should of just left it at this I should of never argue with this deadbeat , I should of just left it at this 😒 https://t.co/GhN5iZH1x0

As the drama between the two only increases, people seemingly want to know more about Akbar V.

What is Akbar V’s main source of income and net worth?

Akbar V, AKA Valerie Raven is a well-known musician, rapper, YouTuber and social media personality from Georgia, USA. The rapper hasn't just made successful tracks like 3 $ No. Tax, RIP Mama and Rehab, she was also a member of the YSL label, founded by Young Thug.

Known as the YSL First Lady, Akbar's networth is around $7 million, most of which, she made from her music.

She started her rapping career in June 2016 when she released her first song Panda Freestyle, followed by RIP Mama, which was loved by the audience. She has also made songs like Leaked, Patient, Clown, Thug Me Like That, Wait, Choices and Cold Summer, among others. All of her songs have become incrediby popular and only added to the rapper's wealth.

The rapper was also a part of the reality show Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta in 2020 and was also the recipient of The Queen of Atlanta title.

Born in August 1989, Akbar also creates YouTube videos that get her a lot of sponsorships and additional income from the platform. The artist has more than 50,000 subscribers on the platform where she uploads vlogs, behind the scenes and her songs.

On a personal front, Akbar was in a long-term relationship with a man named Terry, but the couple decided to call it quits. Additional details about the relationship or the breakup haven't been made public.

Akbar and Terry's s*xtape was released on the internet after the breakup and the former speculated that it was her ex-boyfriend who leaked the tape.

The rapper is a mother of five children, however, she does not have custody of any of the kids.

