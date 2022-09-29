Alaskan Bush People Season 14 cast list: Meet the Wolf Pack

Hit docu-drama series, Alaskan Bush People, is back with Season 14, featuring the Brown family after the demise of their family patriarch, Billy Brown. The new season of the show will air on Sunday, October 2, 2022 at 8 pm ET on Discovery and DiscoveryPlus.

The new season of Alaskan Bush People will feature Ami and her kids Bam, Bear, Noah, Gabe, Bird, and Rain. Ami and Billy's eldest son Matt might not be featured in the upcoming season of the show.

Say hello to the Wolf Pack of Alaskan Bush People Season 14

1) Ami Brown

Billy’s Brown’s widow, Ami met her late husband in 70s in Texas and the two tied the knot in 1979.

Ami is an expert in gardening and growing food. She even homeschooled all seven of her kids. Ami was diagnosed with stage 3 lung cancer, after which the family moved out of Alaska.

In season 14, the Wolf Pack is back in the wild, but Ami will have to visit the doctor every three months for a check-up after remission. Since Billy Brown left no will before his death, Ami is now in charge of his $412,000 estate.

2) Joshua ‘Bam Bam’ Brown

Joshua Bam Bam Brown grew up with the family on their fishing boat. Although not much is known about him, the Alaskan Bush People star was involved in an almost-fatal accident in May 2022 that killed one girl in another car.

3) Solomon 'Bear' Brown

Solomon’s duty is to find meat for the family. This hunter has been injured quite a few times while tracking animals in the wilderness.

He married Raiven Adams in January after breaking up with her twice. The father of a son soon faced marital issues, and in March, Bear was in the news for domestic violence against his wife.

4) Gabe Brown

He is the middle child of Billy and Ami. A hardworking and talented artist, Gabe grew up on the family's fishing boat. He has been married to Raquell Rose Pantilla for four years and the two are parents to a daughter.

5) Noah Brown

Noah married Rhain in August 2018 in Idaho with a small celebration from the family. The two are parents to two kids - Elijah and Adam.

Noah is known as the gadget guy in the family and is often seen inventing new things for the family to make life easier in the wild. In the new season of Alaskan Bush People, he might head back to Alaska to live life off the grid with his family.

6) Amora Jean 'Snowbird' or 'Bird' Brown

Bird is the the eldest daughter among the seven siblings. She was named by her mother. The fiercely independent Bird loves to hunt and fish on her own. She is also godmother to Noah's son.

7) Rain Brown

Rain Brown is the youngest of the Brown siblings and is adored by her family members. Her actual name is Merry Christmas Kathryn Raindrop Brown. She is now stepping out for her comfort zone in the new season of Alaskan Bush People Season 14.

What happened to Matt Brown from Alaskan Bush People?

Although fans are eager to see Matt in the Alaskan Bush People Season 14, it seems unlikely that he will return on the show. His absence from the show has been noticeable since Season 8 after he went to rehab for alcohol addiction in 2016. This happened after a series of “bad choices” that he was hiding from his family.

He shared with People:

“There was a shame for feeling weak. I didn’t want to tell them that. But my family trusts each other. We don’t have secrets, so it made me feel that I was more of a bad guy.”

In 2018, when the Brown family moved from Alaska to Washington, Matt decided to stay in California. He entered rehab for a second time later that year following allegations that he s*xually assaulted two different women.

Tune in on Discovery on October 2 to watch Season 14 of Alaskan Bush People.

