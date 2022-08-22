Who is Tom Brady's eldest son Jack's mother?

Bridget Moynahan gave birth to Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady's eldest son John Edward "Jack" Thomas Moynahan on August 22, 2007.

Born in Binghamton, New York, Kathryn Bridget Moynahan is the daughter of Irish-Americans Mary Bridget, who was a former schoolteacher, and Edward Bradley Moynahan, a scientist and former administrator at the University of Massachusetts Amherst.

Moynahan is a well-known actress on both the big and small screen. Her most notable roles include her feature film debut, "Coyote Ugly." She also starred in other movies such as "The Sum of All Fears," "I, Robot," "John Wick," and "John Wick: Chapter 2." Many may have seen her reprise her role as Natasha Naginsky in the "Sex and the City" reboot "And Just Like That." She currently stars as assistant district attorney Erin Reagan in the CBS crime drama "Blue Bloods."

Brady and Moynahan dated from 2004 to 2006. Shortly after their split, Brady began dating supermodel Gisele Bundchen. Two and a half months into Brady's and Bundchen's relationship, Moynahan learned she was pregnant.

In a 2008 interview with Harper's Bazaar, Moynahan discussed the disappointment and sadness she initally felt about being a single mother.

“I’m not sure anyone — and I could be wrong in this — grows up thinking, ‘I want to be a single mom,’” she said at the time. “When you’re suddenly pregnant and no one is standing by your side, even if you’re in your 30s, it’s a hard conversation.

"I’m a traditional girl, and I believe in marriage, and I just always thought that’s the way I’d be doing this. For a moment, it was hard for me to accept that this was the way I was going to have a family.”

Moynahan is now married to businessman Andrew Frankel. They tied the knot in the Hamptons on October 17, 2015. Brady and Bundchen have been married since 2009 and have two children together.

Over the years, the two have co-parented their son amicably.

Jack is now a ballboy for the Buccaneers. Celebrating his fifteenth birthday today, Jack returned to the team, along with his father, after reportedly enjoying a family trip to the Bahamas.

Brady returns to the Buccaneers but may face a tough road to an eighth Super Bowl ring

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Training Camp

Tom Brady is considered, by many, to be the greatest quarterback of all time. This is largely based on the seven Super Bowl championships he’s won with two different teams. Drafted in 2000 by the New England Patriots, Brady led the team to six titles over the course of nineteen seasons. Then, in his first season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he won another.

The Buccaneers find their biggest competition in defending champions the Los Angeles Rams and the Green Bay Packers who, despite losing their greatest offensive weapon in Davante Adams, can’t be counted out as long as Aaron Rodgers is a factor.

The NFC could also see a couple of surprise contenders emerge into the playoffs. The Minnesota Vikings have a high-powered offense if they can get the defense figured out. The opposite can be said for the New Orleans Saints, as no one is sure how Jameis Winston will perform under center for the offense.

Now that his absence from his team is now apparently over, the Buccaneers quarterback will get back to work, training with his team and preparing for a run at yet another Super Bowl win. With a deal already in place for Brady to take up a role as an NFL commentator with Fox, this could be the final season for him as a player in the league.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Harper's Bazaar and H/T Sportskeeda.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Windy Goodloe