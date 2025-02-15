Aldi’s Paczki Doughnuts are back for a limited time: All you need to know about the fan-favorite treat

Paczki doughnuts have returned to Aldi for a limited time, bringing back the seasonal treat just in time for Fat Tuesday. These Polish-style pastries, similar to jelly doughnuts, are known for their filling and powdered sugar coating.

Aldi fans who have awaited their return can grab the pastries now available in stores as part of Aldi Finds. The doughnuts come in a four-pack and are priced at $3.99 as per Allrecipes.

What are Paczki doughnuts?

Bake Shop Paczki (Image via Instacart)

Paczki doughnuts are deep-fried pastries with a soft, fluffy texture and a variety of sweet fillings. Traditionally enjoyed on the eve of Lent, paczki was originally made using ingredients like sugar, eggs, fruit, and lard before the fasting season began.

These pastries are a staple in Polish communities and are particularly popular in regions with large Polish-American populations. Unlike regular doughnuts, paczki tends to have a denser texture and is richer due to the use of eggs and butter in the dough.

Aldi’s paczki doughnuts: Availability and pricing

Aldi has been selling Paczki doughnuts under a variety of house brands over the years. In 2025, the pastries are being sold under the Bake Shop private label. They arrived in stores on February 12 and are available for a limited time as an Aldi Find. Once sold out, they will not be restocked, according to Allrecipes.

The price for a four-pack is $3.99. With each donut weighing around 99 grams and priced at around $1, this purchase can be among the more affordable options available in the market.

Filling options and nutritional information

Aldi's paczki doughnuts are typically filled with Bavarian cream, though traditional paczki can also be found with raspberry, lemon, vanilla custard, or even prune fillings. According to Rachael, co-founder of Aldi Reviewer, Aldi paczki "are as good as what you’d get at any grocery store," though they may not compare to freshly made bakery versions.

Each paczki contains approximately 290 calories, 12 grams of total fat, 4.5 grams of saturated fat, 42 grams of carbohydrates, 16 grams of added sugar, one gram of dietary fiber, and four grams of protein. They also contain wheat, soy, milk, and egg, making them unsuitable for those with specific allergies. As with most deep-fried pastries, they are high in fat and sugar.

Customer reactions and reviews

Redditors express their excitement over the return of Packzi (Image via Reddit/Aldi)

Social media users have largely shared their excitement over the return of Aldi's paczki doughnuts. Reddit users have commented on their dense texture, with one stating:

"These are heavy with cream inside and very moist."

Another reviewer from a Polish-American community noted that while they preferred bakery-made paczki, Aldi’s version can be a good alternative until one came across its traditional counterpart.

"They're nice enough unless you can find the real thing!" they stated.

Since they are only present while stocks last, customers who want to try them can grab a pack before they disappear from shelves.

