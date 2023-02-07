Alert: Missing Persons Unit episode 6 release date, air time, what to expect, and more details explored

Alert: Missing Persons Unit, the highly arresting and brand new crime drama police procedural series, returned with its sixth episode on the Fox Network on Monday, February 6, 2023, at 9 pm Eastern Time (ET).

Since its premiere, the crime drama series by John Eisendrath and Jamie Foxx has garnered a lot of popularity among fans. Without a doubt, the audience has been buzzing with anticipation and thrill to see how the new episode unfolded, especially after the preceding episode, titled Miguel, had some pretty striking series of events.

All about Fox's new Alert: Missing Persons Unit episode 6

The highly anticipated episode 6 of the new police procedural series was released on Monday, February 6, 2023, exclusively on the Fox Network. The episode is approximately 45 minutes long, like the previous episodes.

In Alert: Missing Persons Unit episode 5, titled Miguel, the audience saw the MPU delving deep into a highly complex and interesting case of a missing foster care worker. The previous episode also displayed Sidney trying to get hold of Keith as she believed he might be dangerous.

The new episode of the Fox series has been titled Tim and Amy. Katie Varney has served as the writer for the latest episode. The official synopsis for Tim and Amy, released by Fox Network, reads:

"Jason and Mike search the Allegheny Mountains for a missing couple; Keith bonds with a patient at a trauma therapy group."

Take a closer look at the official promo video clip for the sixth episode of Alert: Missing Persons Unit here:

The official promo video clip and the synopsis provide fans with glimpses and clues about the latest episode. By the looks of it, it is pretty clear that the episode consists of a set of highly astounding and riveting events as Mike and Jason can be seen looking for a missing couple in the Allegheny Mountains.

The new episode also showcases Keith making a connection with a trauma therapy group patient. Thus, it is safe to say that the audience is in for an episode full of action and drama that will take them on an exhilarating rollercoaster ride.

Alert: Missing Persons Unit cast list explored

The intriguing lead cast list for the crime drama procedural series entails Ryan Broussard as Mike Sherman, Scott Caan as Jason Grant, Dania Ramirez as Nikki Batista, Graham Verchere as Keith, and Adeola Role as Kemi Adebayo.

The recurring cast list for season 1 of the Fox Network series includes Petey Gibson as C, Fivel Stewart as Sidney Grant, and Bre Blair as June Butler.

The long list of executive producers for the series includes Michael Offer, John Eisendrath, Adam Kane, J. R. Orci, Jamie Foxx, and Datari Turner.

Don't forget to watch the latest Alert: Missing Persons Unit season 1 episode 6, which made its debut this Monday, February 6, on the Fox TV Channel.

Poll : 0 votes