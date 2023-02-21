Alert: Missing Persons Unit episode 8 recap: A door to many mysteries

Alert: Missing Persons Unit returned with its eighth episode on February 20, 2023. The enthralling drama featured Nikki Batista (Dania Ramirez) and Jason Grant (Scott Caan) solving a high-octane case amidst new revelations about their apparent son, Keith (Graham Verchere). The episode also saw Sidney (Fivel Stewart) finally reveal what happened on the night of her brother's disappearance almost half a decade later.

Most importantly, this new episode of Alert: Missing Persons Unit centered around Mike Sherman (Ryan Broussard) and his mentor, who allegedly lied and cheated his way to the top, sacrificing many, including Mike's father. With emotional reunions, important stories from the past, and a fast-paced case that dealt with the disappearance of Craig, a police officer, this episode oozed drama throughout.

Disclaimer: This article includes spoilers for Alert: Missing Persons Unit episode 8.

Alert: Missing Persons Unit episode 8 recap: A case of deceit and truth

The episode kicked off with George, Mike's mentor, bringing him a case of a missing police officer named Craig, who is a mutual friend of both of them. The case seemed simple at first but soon evolved into a twisted tale with layered secrets. Viewers soon learned that Craig was an informant for a handler at the FBI, but his handler had died.

Not only did this put Craig in a compromising position, but the FBI also tried to get to him as they believed he was the one who murdered the handler. This resulted in a twisted situation, leaving Mike to do the job with opposition from the FBI. Mike and the others rushed to clear Craig's name and find him before the authorities got to him, or worse.

They did manage to uncover what happened to Craig before Alert: Missing Persons Unit episode 8 reached its halfway mark, but this was only the beginning. Nikki and Kemi's (played by Adeola Role) distrust of George turned out to be accurate as it was revealed that he was a manipulator who led Mike to believe for the past two decades that his father was a dirty cop.

George was also allegedly involved with the group that Craig was investigating, potentially opening a door to several possibilities. After Mike and his team managed to reach Craig, his discussion with George put Craig's life in jeopardy again, establishing that George was the bad guy.

The case unfolded with ease, and viewers saw Mike holding a gun to George's head. The matter thankfully wrapped up well, and Mike finally saw his father in a sweet reunion.

Jason and Nikki, on the other hand, were involved in plenty of drama when Sidney finally came clean about her brother's death. She revealed that she felt guilty about pushing Keith away on the frozen lake, which resulted in him drowning and dying. Fearing her parents, Sidney remained tight-lipped all these years. But Keith's apparent return finally forced her to tell the truth.

Keith, oddly enough, weaved another tale in reaction to Sidney's information. Sidney also got away with no repercussions despite such massive grievances. The confirmation of the skeleton found in the lake is still the key to unlocking Keith's mystery.

When the result was dramatically revealed at the end of Alert: Missing Persons Unit episode 8, it became clear that the boy found in the lake wasn't Keith. It further solidified that this Keith may be the real missing son of Nikki and Jason, after all.

The upcoming episodes will further delve into what happened to Keith and if he is indeed the missing boy at the heart of the story. Episodes of Missing Persons Unit are available for streaming on FOX.

