Alert: Missing Persons Unit episode 8 release date, time, what to expect, and more details explored

Titled Craig, the upcoming episode of Alert: Missing Persons Unit will premiere on February 20, 2023, at 9 pm EST on FOX. The previous seven episodes of the show have seen some enthralling drama that has rightly made it one of the most popular new shows on network television.

Apart from being one of the most exciting police procedural television series of the year, Alert: Missing Persons Unit follows Nikki Parker (Dania Ramirez) and her ex-husband, Jason Grant (Scott Caan), trying to find their son among the several other missing person cases that their unit encounters on a daily basis.

Alert: Missing Persons Unit episode 8 promo shows a case of a missing officer

The official synopsis and what to expect from the upcoming episode

Based on the promo and the official synopsis, the upcoming episode of the show will be quite packed with drama, both on the personal and the work front. The fast teaser for the episode depicts a rushed case with a lot at stake. This is mainly because the missing person in this episode is an officer.

While this will promise enough action, there will also be some interesting drama involving Jason and his doubts about the boy claiming to be his son. However, this will come after an important confession from Sydney Grant (Fivel Stewart).

The official synopsis for the episode, as revealed by FOX, reads:

"Sidney comes clean about the details surrounding the day of Keith's disappearance, causing Jason to cast serious doubt on the boy claiming to be his son; Mike's police mentor brings a missing officer's case to the MPU team."

This episode will likely hold the key to the finale, which is just one episode away after this one. The debut season of Alert: Missing Persons Unit will be 10 episodes long.

More about Alert: Missing Persons Unit

FOX 11 Tri-Cities @FOX11TC Alert: Missing Persons Unit is all-new, Tonight at 9 on FOX 11! Alert: Missing Persons Unit is all-new, Tonight at 9 on FOX 11! https://t.co/YPFz0vqCT1

One of the newest shows on network television, Alert: Missing Persons Unit is an American police procedural crime drama series created by John Eisendrath and Jamie Foxx. It debuted on FOX on January 8, 2023.

The show is a twist on classic police procedural shows, with one constant storyline stretching over the entire season with new cases in each episode. The official synopsis for the show reads:

"A character-driven police procedural drama set in the Philadelphia Police Department's Missing Persons Unit (MPU). When police officer Nikki Batista's son goes missing, she joins the special unit to help other people find their loved ones, even as she searches for her own.

It continues:

"Alert: Missing Persons Unit" is a procedural drama with a heart-pounding, life-or-death search for a missing person in each episode, running alongside Nikki and her ex-husband's quest to find out the truth about their long-lost son. It's a case-of-the-week show with a case-of-a-lifetime story running through it -- a story that alternately brings the two main characters gut-wrenching heartache and heart-pounding joy."

The series stars Scott Caan, Dania Ramirez, Ryan Broussard, Adeola Role, and Graham Verchere in the leading roles. They are aided by Petey Gibson, Fivel Stewart, and Bre Blair in the supporting roles.

Alert: Missing Persons Unit airs on FOX every Monday.

