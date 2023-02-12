Alert: Missing Persons Unit episode 7 release date, air time, what to expect, and more details explored

Episode 7 of Alert: Missing Persons Unit will be released on Monday, February 13, at 9 pm ET on Fox. The police procedural crime drama show at the moment is at its absolute climax, with the finale soon to take place.

Alert: Missing Persons Unit stars Scott Caan as Jason Grant, Dania Ramirez as Nikki Batista, Ryan Broussard as Mike Sherman, Adeola Role as Kemi Adebayo, and Graham Verchere as Keith.

In addition, actors appearing in recurring roles include Petey Gibson as C, Fivel Stewart as Sidney Grant, and Bre Blair as June Butler. The series premiered on Fox on January 8, 2023.

What to expect from Alert: Missing Persons Unit episode 7?

The upcoming episode of Alert: Missing Persons Unit is titled Shannon. Kseniya Melnik wrote the episode, but its director hasn't been revealed yet.

Based on the episode's title, this episode will see Jason and Nikki investigating a missing person case of somebody named Shannon. But things take a dark turn when it turns into a possible murder investigation. The duo then bring in a twin sister to help with the case.

The episode will also see Kemi helping C with his dating life and Keith turning to some form of recklessness.

The official synopsis of the episode reads,

"Jason and Nikki utilize a twin sister when a missing person case turns into a possible murder investigation; Kemi helps C with his dating life; Keith gets reckless."

What happened in Alert: Missing Persons Unit episode 6?

Episode 6 of Alert: Missing Persons Unit was titled Tim and Amy. It was directed by Hernan Otaño and written by Katie Varney. The episode was released on February 6, and was watched by 1.77 million viewers in the USA.

The official synopsis of the episode read,

"Jason and Mike search the Allegheny Mountains for a missing couple; Keith bonds with a patient at a trauma therapy group."

The episode saw Jason and Mike investigating a missing couple in the Allegheny Mountains. They were out hiking when they came across money falling from the sky. The team rushed to rescue them as the missing couple were lost in the middle of the wilderness with a snowstorm coming in and people chasing them for the money. Meanwhile, Keith is seen bonding with a patient from a trauma therapy group.

What is Alert: Missing Persons Unit about?

Created by John Eisendrath and Jamie Foxx, the show follows Jason Grant and Nikki Batista working for the Philadelphia Police Department's Missing Persons Unit. They investigate missing people as well as try to find out the truth about their missing son.

The official synopsis of the show reads,

"Alert is a procedural drama about the Philadelphia Police Department’s Missing Persons’ Unit (MPU)."

It continues,

"Each episode features a heart-pounding, life-or-death search for a missing person that runs alongside police officers Jason Grant (Scott Caan, Hawaii 5-0) and his ex-wife Nikki Batista’s (Dania Ramirez, Devious Maids) series-long quest to find out the truth about their long-lost son."

Executive producers of the show include John Eisendrath, Jamie Foxx, Datari Turner, J. R. Orci, Adam Kane, and Michael Offer.

The show was inspired by Jamie Foxx's real-life fears as a parent. Once upon a time, her daughter went missing for several hours but thankfully returned home later.

In an interview with YouTuber Mike Muse, Foxx said:

“The way it came about was my daughter didn’t come home one day. We all freaked out.”

