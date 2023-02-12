Next Level Chef season 2 release date and air time on FOX

Next Level Chef season 2 will premiere on Fox this Sunday, February 12, at 10:30 pm ET. The episode will be an hour and a half long and will be uploaded to Hulu one day after the premiere.

Like the first season, Next Level Chef will showcase 18 chefs divided into three teams of mentors Gordon Ramsay, Richard Blais, and Nyesha Arrington. The chefs will have to prove they are worthy of winning a $250,000 grand prize and a one-year mentorship from the judges by working on three different floors, overcoming many obstacles, and cooking the finest food.

Fans can also stream the show on Fubo TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. The season 2 premiere, titled Party Like a Guac Star, will feature the contestants making one dish from Mexico. After the challenge, one of the chefs will go back home.

Gordon Ramsay will host Next Level Chef season 2

Next Level Chef season 2 will be hosted by chef Gordon Ramsay, who will test the 18 contestants’ dishes and their ability to “create in the worst” circumstance. Each floor given to the chefs will have a different kitchen, ingredients, and surroundings. They will compete against each other and against different teams to win $250,000.

The competitors of Next Level Chef season 2 range from home chefs to social media stars to food truck owners to the best line cooks in the USA. According to Fox’s description:

“Although he now sits unrivalled at the top of the culinary world, Ramsay started at the bottom, washing dishes in a local takeout restaurant. He firmly believes that as long as a chef has the drive, talent and perseverance, he or she can make that climb to the top. Creativity, consistency and cunning are the recipe for success to make it to the next level, as the competitors adapt to the challenges waiting for them.”

The cast and competitors of Next Level Chef season 2

Team Gordon Ramsay:

Gordon Ramsay is the official chef and owner of many restaurants, including Le Pressoir d'Argent, Hell’s Kitchen, and Pétrus. He is also known for hosting and judging many culinary shows like Gordon Behind Bars, Home Cooking, and Hotel Hell.

Cassie Yeung from South Brunswick Mark Mcmillian from Los Angeles Michelle Calcagni from Oradell Preston Nguyen from Dallas Tucker Ricchio from San Jose Vincent “Vinny” Alia from Columbia

Team Nyesha Arrington

Nyesha Arrington is known for competing in Chef Hunter and Top Chef in 2011. She is the winner of Knife Fight season 1. She worked as an executive chef for Wilshire Restaurants until 2013 and currently hosts the show “Plateworthy.” Her team members are:

Alex Morizio from Brooklyn April Clayton from Henderson Nuri Muhammad from Bowie Omallys “Omi” Hopper from Rio Grande Pilar Omega from Detroit Shay Spence from Austin

Team Richard Blais

Richard Blais is the executive chef of many eateries, including Four Flamingos, Juniper & Ivy, and The Crack Shack. He was the runner-up in Top Chef season 4 before winning Top Chef: All-Stars season 8. His team members are:

Christopher Spinosa from Long Island Darryl Taylor from Memphis Kamahlai Stewart from Washington, D.C. Matt Groark from Erial Mehreen Karim from Auburn Tineke Younger from Frederick

After its season premiere on Sunday, February 12, Next Level Chef will move to its original airing time, every Thursday at 8 pm ET.

