Alert: Missing Persons Unit season 2: Release date & time, cast, plot, and everything we know so far

Alert: Missing Persons Unit season 2 is ready to amaze viewers with its action, drama, and storyline. Alert: Missing Persons Unit season 1, the brainchild of Oscar winner Jamie Foxx and John Eisendrath, was appreciated by the audience and received good traction on Fox.

Season 1 of the show premiered in March 2023 and, keeping the popularity in focus, was renewed for a second season. While Season 1 managed to get a decent IMDB rating of 5.6, viewers have higher hopes for the current season premiering on March 5, 2024, on Fox.

Jason Grant and Nikki Batista will return as lead characters as Alert: Missing Persons Unit season 2 offers insight into their emotional journey to find their missing son.

Where to watch Alert: Missing Persons Unit season 2?

As mentioned earlier, the show will premiere on March 5, 2024, with all 10 episodes dropping weekly every Tuesday. However, the total number of Alert: Missing Persons Unit season 2 episodes has not yet been confirmed. The timings of Episode 1 on Fox are as follows.

Time zone Date Time Eastern Time Tuesday, March 5, 2024 9:00 pm Pacific Standard Time Tuesday, March 5, 2024 6:00 pm Central Standard Time Tuesday, March 5, 2024 8:00 pm Mountain Standard Time Tuesday, March 5, 2024 7:00 pm Alaska Standard Time Tuesday, March 5, 2024 5:00 pm Hawaii Standard Time Tuesday, March 5, 2024 4:00 pm Greenwich Mean Time Tuesday, March 5, 2024 2:00 pm India Standard Time Wednesday, March 6, 2024 7:30 am Central European Time Wednesday, March 6, 2024 3:00 am Australian Central Standard Time Wednesday, March 6, 2024 11:30 am

The story revolves around two detectives working for the Philadelphia Police Force in the Missing Persons Unit. The lead characters are a former couple, and on a quest to find the truth about their missing son. The character development, storyline, and suspense aspect of finding Keith hopefully will give viewers good value for their money.

Alert: Missing Persons Unit season 2 won't just be available on Fox; it will also be released the following day on Hulu. Viewers can access the show on Fox for free with an appropriate service provider. For OTT luxury, Hulu allows ad-supported rates starting at just $7.99 per month or $479.99 annually. Viewers looking for an ad-free experience can opt for the $17.99 monthly cost.

The current season is produced by Jamie Foxx, Datari Turner, J.R. Orci, Adam Kane, Michael Offer, and John Eisendrath who is also a part of the crew as a showrunner. The premiere episode of the first season got over 4 million views, so the first episode of this season would be expected to do the same.

Who is in the cast of Alert: Missing Person Unit season 2?

Apart from the original cast members returning in Alert: Missing Persons Unit season 2, fans will also witness fresh faces as actors from Family Law and Shawshank Redemption join the exciting journey. The confirmed cast members for this season are:

Detective Jason Grant - Scott Cann

Detective Nikki Batista - Dania Ramirez

Sydney - Fivel Stewart

Mike - Ryan Broussard

Kemi - Adeola Role

C. Hemingway - Petey Gibson

Wayne Pascal - Alisha-Marie Ahamed (Family Law)

Inspector Hollis Braun - Gil Bellows (Shawshank Redemption)

What is Alert: Missing Persons Unit season 2 about? Plot explored

Season 1 of the drama followed Jason and Nikki trying to find their son Keith but ended up getting scammed by an imposter named Lucas, played by Graham Verchere, who had financial motives while also trying to escape his mother.

The season ends with the imposter Lucas getting shot by his biological mother in a stand-off. This takes Nikki and Jason into emotional turmoil. Therefore, it creates a foundation for Alert: Missing Persons Unit season 2. While the plot hasn’t been revealed, we guess that Season 2 will deal with the aftermath of the imposter Keith’s death.

Alert: Missing Persons Unit season 2: The thrill starts from the first episode as it shows a bus full of children disappearing while the two detectives attempt to solve the crime.

Nikki and Mike's relationship will get tested as they plan their wedding, especially with the introduction of their new boss, and a move to a new headquarters. Mike and Jason will also partner to solve crimes together, but Jason’s past with Nikki could offer an awkward yet comedic angle.

Alert: Missing Persons Unit season 2 promises to deliver suspense, drama, and emotional depth. Viewers will be expecting an engaging and thrilling storyline that keeps them on the edge of their seats. Don't miss the premiere on March 5, 2024, only on Fox, and the following day on Hulu.