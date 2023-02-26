Fox's Alert: Missing Persons Unit episode 9 and episode 10 are expected to drop on the channel on Monday, February 27, 2023, at 9 pm ET. With the upcoming two episodes, the show will conclude its first season.

The series centers around a former married couple who work for the Missing Persons Unit of the Philadelphia Police Department, who are also looking to track down their son who's gone missing.

The show features Scott Caan and Dania Ramirez in the lead roles, along with numerous others playing important supporting roles. Alert: Missing Persons Unit first aired on Fox on January 8, 2023, and has since garnered mixed-to-positive reviews from viewers and critics.

Alert: Missing Persons Unit episode 9 and 10 on Fox: Promos, plots, and more details explored

A 30-second, brief promo for the final two episodes of Alert: Missing Persons Unit offers a peek into the lives of Jason and Nikki and the various significant events set to unfold in the upcoming dramatic episodes.

In the ninth episode, Mike and Kemi set out to investigate the case of a woman who disappears mysteriously on the day of her wedding. Elsewhere, more crucial details about Keith's kidnapping shock Nikki and Jason. Here's a short description of the ninth episode, according to Rotten Tomatoes:

''When a bride goes missing on her wedding day, Mike and Kemi discover the woman was living a deceptive life.''

The synopsis of the tenth episode states,

''The mystery surrounding Keith's disappearance starts to unravel as he tells Jason and Nikki more details about his time in captivity.''

Fans can expect a thrilling two-hour finale as the show looks to conclude the season on a high with a memorable ending that does complete justice to the story.

In brief, about Alert: Missing Persons Unit plot and cast

Alert: Missing Persons Unit tells the story of a former married couple whose son has gone missing. They work for the Philadelphia Police Department's Missing Person's Unit and deal with a number of complicated cases.

Check out the show's synopsis, according to Rotten Tomatoes:

''A character-driven police procedural drama set in the Philadelphia Police Department's Missing Persons Unit (MPU). When police officer Nikki Batista's son goes missing, she joins the special unit to help other people find their loved ones, even as she searches for her own.''

The description further reads,

''Alert: Missing Persons Unit'' is a procedural drama with a heart-pounding, life-or-death search for a missing person in each episode, running alongside Nikki and her ex-husband's quest to find out the truth about their long-lost son. It's a case-of-the-week show with a case-of-a-lifetime story running through it -- a story that alternately brings the two main characters gut-wrenching heartache and heart-pounding joy.''

One of the show's biggest highlights is the stunning onscreen chemistry that lead actors Scott Caan and Dania Ramirez share. Both have been phenomenal throughout the series, capturing their character's various conflicts, determination, and tension quite convincingly.

Apart from them, the show stars many other notable actors like Adeola Role as Kemi Adebayo, Ryan Broussard as Mike Sherman, and Graham Verchere as Keith, among many more.

Don't miss the latest episode of Alert: Missing Persons Unit on Fox on Monday, February 27, 2023.

