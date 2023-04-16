Alex Borstein: Corsets & Clown Suits on Prime Video - Release date, trailer, and everything we know so far

Alex Borstein: Corsets & Clown Suits will premiere worldwide on Prime Video on Tuesday, April 18, 2023. This one-of-a-kind show will feature Emmy-winning actress Alex Borstein and has been described as a very provocative and bold version of a TED Talk. Borstein also stars in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, whose fifth and final season premiered on Friday, April 18, 2023.

Over the years, Borstein has been vocal about the treatment of women who do not fit the conventional profile, according to Hollywood and society. This new musical comedy special will have laughs, music, and several other unimaginable elements that were entirely made from scratch by the talented actress.

Alex Borstein: Corsets & Clown Suits on Prime Video trailer and other details

Alex Borstein: Corsets & Clown Suits is an Amazon studio production. Its executive producers include Borstein, Dhana Rivera Gilbert, and Scott Ellis. While Sal Carino and Matthew Shapiro serve as producers, Scott Ellis is responsible for its direction.

Here is the official trailer for the upcoming comedy special:

From the above trailer, we learn that we are in for something truly special. Alex Borstein is joined by an enthusiastic audience who are in awe of her talent and concept. The actress is even seen mocking the fact that she already has a show on Prime (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) and yet has something unique of her own.

She says:

"I don’t need to do this. I’m already on a TV show. What am I doing?”

In an interview with The Daily Beast’s Obsessed, Borstein described her project as something that is deeply personal and a "Filthy" version of a TED Talk. She said:

"I guess you could say it’s a filthy TED Talk. Well, I am beyond excited to bring this deeply personal and wildly fictitious one-woman circus to a screen near you. It’s a night of comedy and music that details my twisted perception of perception"

In a 2019 op-ed for InStyle, Borstein expressed her displeasure after observing that "spirited and admirably spunky" women get lead roles in shows and films. She said that this phenomenon has not changed in 2023. In her words:

"Even now it’s true. You’re sturdy, you’re clever, you’re quick, you’re spunky, you’re spirited. That means you’re not a leading lady."

Who is Alex Borstein?

Born on February 15, 1971, Alex Borstein graduated from Chatsworth High School in 1989. Borstein is a graduate of San Francisco State University, where she studied rhetoric. She trained in improvisational comedy at the ACME Comedy Theatre and was selected to join the cast of MADtv in 1997.

Borstein was a writer and voice actor for several television shows, including Casper, Pinky and the Brain, and Power Rangers Zero, before joining the cast of MADtv. She voices Lois Griffin on the animated comedy television series Family Guy since 1999 for which she received a Primetime Emmy Award.

She is perhaps best known for portraying Susie Myerson in the comedy-drama series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, for which she has bagged two Emmys.

She has been featured in several shows and films like Getting On, The Lizzie McGuire Movie, Catwoman, Good Night, and Good Luck, The Lookout, Dinner for Schmucks, Ted, ParaNorman, and A Million Ways to Die in the West.

