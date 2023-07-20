Rock icon Alice Cooper has delighted fans with the recent release of his latest single, titled White Line Frankenstein. This electrifying track serves as a sneak peek into his highly anticipated album, Road, which is scheduled to be released on August 25 through earMUSIC. The track delivers Cooper's signature rocking riffs, a catchy chorus, and an electrifying guitar solo, courtesy of Tom Morello.

According to Cooper, his upcoming album Road includes a tracklist named: I'm Alice, Welcome To The Show, All Over The World, Dead Don't Dance, Go Away, White Line Frankenstein, Big Boots, Rules Of The Road, The Big Goodbye, Road R.

In addition to the exciting album news, Alice Cooper has extended his 2023 North American tour, adding shows from August to October.

Tickets for the tour are now available via Alice Cooper’s official website with tickets ranging from $30 to over $2000. For more information, fans can follow his social media handles to stay updated about the tour news.

Alice Cooper's Extended North American tour will begin in Syracuse and end in Las Vegas

Alice Cooper will kick off the months-long scheduled tour with his Syracuse concert, scheduled to take place on August 5, 2023. After performing in various cities across America, the singer will finally wrap up his tour in Las Vegas on October 28, 2023.

Here are the dates and venues of the tour:

August 5, 2023 – Syracuse, NY – JMA Wireless Dome

August 6, 2023 – Johnston, PA – 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial

August 8, 2023 – Columbus, OH – Ohio Stadium

August 10, 2023 – Madison, WI – Overture Center for the Arts

August 11, 2023 – Fargo, ND – Fargodome

August 13, 2023 – Omaha, NE – Charles Schwab Field Omaha

August 15, 2023 – Springfield, MO – Hammons Hall for the Performing Arts

August 16, 2023 – Tulsa, OK – Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium

August 18, 2023 – El Paso, TX – Sun Bowl Stadium

August 19, 2023 – Midland, TX – Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center

August 20, 2023 – Lubbock, TX – Buddy Holly Hall

August 22, 2023 – San Antonio, TX -Tobin Center

August 24, 2023 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

August 26, 2023 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

August 27, 2023 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

August 29, 2023 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park @ Walnut Creek

August 30, 2023 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheatre

September 1, 2023 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

September 2, 2023 – Des Moines, IA – Wells Fargo Arena

September 5, 2023 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Amphitheatre

September 6, 2023 – Toronto ON – Budweiser Stage

September 8, 2023 – Scranton, PA – The Pavilion @ Montage Mountain

September 9, 2023 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health Theatre @ Jones Beach

September 10, 2023 – Hartford, CT – XFINITY Theatre

September 12, 2023 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

September 13, 2023 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend

September 15, 2023 – Bonner, Springs KS – Azura Amphitheatre

September 16, 2023 – Greenwood Village, CO – Fiddler’s Green

September 19, 2023 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheatre

September 20, 2023 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre

September 22, 2023 – Concord, CA – Pavilion

September 23, 2023 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center

September 24, 2023 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

October 4, 2023 – St Augustine, FL – Amphitheatre

October 5, 2023 – Wilmington NC – Wilson Center @ Cape Fear College

October 7, 2023 – Evansville, IN – Aiken Theatre In The Centre

October 8, 2023 – Wheeling, WV -WesBanco Arena

October 10, 2023 – Troy, OH – Hobart Arena

October 11, 2023 – Wabash, IN – Honeywell Center

October 13, 2023 – Paducah, KY – Luther F Carson Four Rivers Center

October 14, 2023 – N Little Rock, AR – Simmons Bank Arena

October 15, 2023 – Lafayette, LA – Heymannn Performing Arts Center

October 17, 2023 – Enid, OK – Stride Bank Center

October 19, 2023 – Colorado Springs, CO – Pikes Peak Center

October 20, 2023 – Rio Rancho, NM – Events Center

October 21, 2023 – Tucson, AZ – AVA Amphitheatre

October 23, 2023 – Paso Robles, CA – Vina Robles Amphitheatre

October 25, 2023 – Highland, CA – Yaamava Theater

October 26, 2023 – Reno NV – Grand Sierra Resort

October 28, 2023 – Las Vegas NV – Bakkt The

Alice Cooper is a 3 times Grammy-nominated American singer-songwriter

Alice Cooper, born Vincent Damon Furnier is an iconic American rock singer, songwriter, and performer renowned for his theatrical stage presence and dark, macabre image. He first gained fame as the lead vocalist of the band Alice Cooper, formed in the late 1960s.

Eventually, he adopted the name "Alice Cooper" as his solo stage persona, and it became his permanent identity.

Cooper's music style encompasses elements of shock rock, glam rock, and hard rock, which resonated strongly with audiences during the early 1970s. His early albums like Love It to Death, Killer, and School's Out achieved critical and commercial success, featuring hit singles such as I'm Eighteen and the anthemic School's Out.

Overall, Alice Cooper's influence extends beyond music, Cooper remains a beloved and enduring figure in the rock music world. With his continued touring and recording, he has proven himself to be an indomitable force, captivating audiences with his electrifying performances and leaving an indelible mark on rock history.