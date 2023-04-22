All of actress Jung Chae-yul’s projects

Jung Chae-yul was a South Korean actress who debuted in 2016 as a model on the show the Devil’s Runway and made her first appearance on the big screen in 2018 in the movie Deep. The actress started gaining further recognition in 2020 due to her portrayal of Bae Yoon-mi in the drama Zombie Detective and was climbing the ladder of success. However, on April 11, 2023, news of her demise devastated South Korea.

The actress was found dead in her apartment, according to her agency Management S, who have asked the netizens not to speculate further about her death. In honor of her memory, let’s take a look at all the projects Jung Chae-yul has been a part of.

Devil’s Runway, Deep, and two other projects that were the highlight of Jung Chae-yul’s career

1) Devil’s Runway

Devil’s Runway was a 2016 fashion model survival program comprising both veteran K-drama actors and new faces. In each episode, the senior and junior models will band together to compete in various challenges.

The winning team would win 100 million won and the junior from the winning team would get the opportunity to kick-start their career with a contract with a modeling agency and photoshoots for a B magazine cover. Jung Chae-yul participated in the show as a senior model.

2) Deep

Deep is a 2018 is a romance-thriller movie revolving around a bunch of friends from Seoul who decided to take a trip to the Bohol island of the Philippines to meet a free-diving instructor. Jung Chae-yul plays the role of Si-eon in the movie.

3) Zombie Detective

Zombie Detective is a 24-episode K-drama that was released in 2020 with a refreshing plot of a zombie and a writer teaming up to solve crimes.

The zombie came to life due to the illegal dumping of medical waste on his burial site. Having lost his memory and having acquired a developed sense of smell, he decided to become a private investigator. He hires a female writer as his part-time employee, and they solve crimes together while piecing together the zombie’s lost memory.

Jung Chae-yul plays the supporting role of Bae Yoon-mi on the show.

4) I Have Not Done My Best Yet

The 2022 K-drama I Have Not Done My Best Yet was adapted from the Japanese manga series Ore Wa Mada Honki Dashitenai Dake by Shunju Aono. The 12-episode show revolves around a 40 year old male protagonist who decides to quit his job, much to the chagrin of his family. He spends his time freeloading off his friend and drinking alcohol.

He soon becomes aware of his neighbor, who he thought was an unemployed man but is later revealed to be a webcomic writer who does pretty well for himself. Inspired by the neighbor, the protagonist also decides to take up a career as a comic writer.

Jung Chae-yul played the role of Kim Hyo-ji on the show.

The actress was in the middle of filming the show Wedding Impossible when she passed away at the young age of 26. A private funeral with her close friends and family was held in her honor.

