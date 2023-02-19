The CW's All American: Homecoming season 2 episode 12 is expected to air on the channel on Monday, February 20, 2023, at 9 pm ET. The show is a spinoff of the hit TV series All American and centers around Simone Hicks, who dreams of becoming a professional tennis player.

It stars Geffri Maya in the lead role, along with various others portraying important supporting roles and is helmed by Nkechi Okoro Carroll. Reviews for the show have largely been positive, with praise directed majorly towards the intriguing storyline and performances by the cast.

All American Homecoming season 2 episode 12 on The CW - Promo, what to expect, recap, and more details explored

The promo for All American: Homecoming season 2 episode 12 briefly depicts a few important scenes set to unfold in the highly anticipated episode.

The new episode will depict the various challenges that Keisha faces as she tries to choreograph the Masquerade Dance. Elsewhere, Damon is devastated after taking up Jessie's advice.

Here's a short description of the new episode, according to Rotten Tomatoes:

''Keisha works hard on choreographing the Masquerade Dance but takes out her frustrations on Cam; Simone hosts a PKZ alum and is faced with thinking about her future; Damon regrets following JR's advice.''

The previous episode, titled I Can Tell, depicted how anxious Simone gets as midterms are nearing. Meanwhile, Damon is unsure of what to think of his midterm results and comes up with an extremely unorthodox solution to his unique situation.

While not many other details about the new episode are known as of now, viewers can expect it to unpack several important events as the season nears its conclusion. The 12th episode of All American: Homecoming is directed by Sylvain White and written by Jefferey David Thomas.

In brief, about All American: Homecoming cast, plot, and more details

All American: Homecoming focuses on Simone Hicks, who's fiercely determined to become a professional tennis player.

Take a look at the show's synopsis, as per Rotten Tomatoes:

''A young adult sports drama set against the backdrop of the HBCU, aka historically Black colleges and universities, experience at Bringston University, where Black excellence is a way of life. The series follows Simone, a young tennis hopeful from Beverly Hills who is trying to fight her way back after some time away from the court; Damon, an elite baseball player from Chicago who is carrying the weight of the world on his shoulders.''

The description further reads:

''JR, Damon's fellow baseball player and childhood friend; Thea, the super-competitive queen bee of the Bringston tennis team; and Keisha, the school's unofficial mayor who must help Simone learn how to live her best life. As they contend with the high stakes of college sports, Simone and Damon must also navigate the highs and lows of unsupervised early adulthood at a prestigious HBCU.''

The series' cast is led by Geffri Maya, who is phenomenal as Simone Hicks. Starring alongside her in important supporting roles are actors like Peyton Alex Smith as Damon Sims, Cory Hardrict as Coach Marcus Turner, and Kelly Jenrette as Amara Patterson, among many more.

Don't forget to watch All American: Homecoming season 2 episode 12 on The CW on Monday, February 20, 2023.

