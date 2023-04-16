All American season 5 episode 16 on the CW: Release date, air time, plot, what to expect, and more

Episode 16 of All American season 5 is expected to drop on the CW on Monday, April 17, 2023, at 8 pm ET (tentative time). The sports drama series is returning after a brief hiatus of close to three weeks, with the last episode airing on March 27, 2023.

The series focuses on a young, talented footballer named Spencer James, who's hired by an affluent school to play for their team. It focuses on how he adapts to the new environment and rises to the challenge. The show, helmed by April Blair, features Daniel Ezra in the lead role.

All American season 5 episode 16 will focus on Spencer and Jordan trying to revive the GAU football program

The promo for All American season 5 episode 16, which runs for 21 seconds, offers a glimpse of the numerous important events set to unfold in the upcoming episode. Titled My Name Is, the new episode will focus on Jordan and Spencer looking to revive the GAU football program and meeting a few ex-footballers.

Meanwhile, Coop is elated upon receiving some surprising news. Check out Rotten Tomatoes' description of the upcoming episode:

''Hoping to revive the GAU football program, Spencer and Jordan revisit some former football stars as potential walk-ons -- without coach Kenny's blessing; Olivia, Layla and Patience look for an escape from their stressors; Coop gets great news.''

More important details pertaining to the highly anticipated episode are currently being kept under wraps. The previous episode, titled United in Grief, focused on Spencer's deeply troubled mental state as he went through one of the worst phases of his life. Meanwhile, although Jordan wishes to take charge, he doesn't seem to possess strong leadership skills.

With a number of crucial events still left to be unpacked, viewers can look forward to a lot more drama as Spencer looks ahead to a new chapter in his life.

A quick look at All American plot and cast

All American is the story of Spencer James, a promising footballer whose life takes a dramatic turn after he's hired by the Beverly Hills High school to play for their team. The show centers around the numerous struggles and difficulties that he faces in his journey towards his dreams.

The show is based on popular football player Spencer Paysinger's life. Check out the synopsis of the series, as per Rotten Tomatoes:

''Spencer James is a rising high school football player and a student at South Crenshaw High, but when coach Billy Baker recruits him to join his team in Beverly Hills, Spencer's mother, Grace, and his best friend, Coop, convince him it's an opportunity he has to seize.''

The description further reads,

''Forced to move in with Billy and his family to protect his transfer permit to Beverly, Billy's son Jordan, who is also the starting quarterback, is less than thrilled to be sharing his father's attention -- or the team spotlight. While Spencer struggles to find his footing, he makes an unlikely friend in Jordan's sister, who is struggling with her own demons.''

The star cast features actors like Daniel Ezra, Greta Onieogou, Bre-Z, Samantha Logan, and many more.

Don't miss All American season 5 episode 16 on the CW on Monday, April 17, 2023.

