All American season 5 episode 15: Why are fans furious with Spencer?

Spencer, who is usually calm, composed, and methodical in his ways, has been behaving rather strangely lately.

All American Season 5 saw the tragic passing of Coach Billy Baker, played by Taye Diggs. Almost every character on the show was attached to the departed coach and truly missed his presence.

But it seems like Spencer has been a little too affected by this tragedy. He is constantly haunted by the incident and even listens to his dead coach's voicemails. He turned bitter towards his loved ones and treated them like afterthoughts.

While Spencer's friends and family were concerned about him, his obnoxious behavior made fans of the show furious. They called him a total mess.

All American season 5 episode 15: Spencer's behavior angers fans

The latest episode of All American saw Spencer misbehaving with his friends and family. First, he snapped at his own family (which included his mother), then at Coach Kenny, and then at Coop. Baker's death had taken a toll on him and his family realized he needed serious help.

Here is how fans reacted to Spencer's obnoxious behavior:

Charmz✨ @Juicefer_J Spencer little brother should bodied him lol and Spencer talkin to his mom crazy is beyond me #AllAmerican Spencer little brother should bodied him lol and Spencer talkin to his mom crazy is beyond me #AllAmerican

miss nonchalant 🥀 ♌️ @KoldestK #AllAmerican Spencer hates everybody right now lmao even his mama got cussed out Spencer hates everybody right now lmao even his mama got cussed out 💀 #AllAmerican

Dr. Erinisha Johnson @Nisha_LJ I’m watching #AllAmerican and whew, Spencer is acting up! I knew grief was going to hit him hard, but he is showing out. I’m watching #AllAmerican and whew, Spencer is acting up! I knew grief was going to hit him hard, but he is showing out.

RaeHeartsReality @madeforreality1 Spencer was so damn disrespectful tonight that someone shouldve knocked the hurt outta him #AllAmerican Spencer was so damn disrespectful tonight that someone shouldve knocked the hurt outta him #AllAmerican

Fans of the show were annoyed and appalled by Spencer's demeanor, especially when he snapped at his own mother. Also, when the therapist, Dr. Spears tried to help him, Spencer just drove him away.

While most fans were enraged by Spencer's obnoxiousness, many fans were sympathetic towards him. He not only lost his beloved coach but had also broken up with Billy's daughter Olivia a couple of days prior. He was in pain and needed help.

Thankfully, he himself called Dr. Spears and asked for his help. Fans are hoping that the healing process goes well and that good old Spencer returns soon.

What is All American about?

Created by April Blair, All American is an American sports drama show inspired by the life of professional American football player Spencer Paysinger. The player is portrayed by actor Daniel Ezra.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"Spencer James is a rising high school football player and A student at South Crenshaw High. Compton is the place he calls home. But when Beverly High School's football coach Billy Baker recruits him to join his team in Beverly Hills, Spencer's mother, Grace, and his best friend, Coop, convince Spencer it's an opportunity he must seize."

It further says:

"Spencer navigates two worlds, the south side neighborhood that he knows and the affluent Beverly Hills world that has offered him an opportunity for something bigger. When Spencer is forced to move in with Billy and his family to protect his transfer permit to Beverly, he struggles to find his footing. The series is Inspired by the life of NFL player Spencer Paysinger."

All American is currently in its fifth season. It was renewed for a sixth season in January 2023.

