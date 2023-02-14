Explained: Why did Taye Diggs leave All American season 5?

All American delivered one of its most shocking episodes on February 13, 2023, killing off a major character in the process.

Titled Time, the new episode saw Taye Diggs' Billy Baker join Spencer James (Daniel Ezra), Jordan Baker (Michael Evans Behling), and the team from Beverly Hill High School at the combine. After some ups and downs, the episode introduced a sudden twist with a bus accident.

While Billy Baker initially escaped unscathed, he died while trying to rescue Jabari Long (Simeon Daise). Although his manner of death has not yet been revealed, the show did confirm that the character is dead by having two people from the scene of the accident reporting the same to Billy Baker's family.

Speaking about his exit to EW, Taye Diggs explained that the move was fueled by a gut feeling that he decided to act on. He reportedly wanted to try something new.

"This chapter had kind of closed": Taye Diggs opens up about his exit from All American

Taye Diggs has been an integral part of All American ever since it started airing. He has also been praised multiple times for his portrayal of Billy Baker, who is central to the story.

Unfortunately, Diggs' character will no longer be seen on the show, now that he has been killed off in season 5 episode 11.

Speaking about his exit to EW, Diggs said:

"It was just a feeling. I approached [showrunner Nkechi Okoro Carroll] very tentatively and said "I haven't made any decisions, but this is what I'm thinking," and she understood. From that point on, she started giving me ideas of how I'd exit and they were so great."

He continued:

"As soon as she told me what she was thinking, I loved it. I love being on the show. Actors just have an inner feeling. I had done all that I could and this chapter had kind of closed and I was willing to try something else."

In the same interview, Diggs also commented on how this would change the series for good, something that he would love to see, especially with Spencer losing another father figure.

Speaking about the exit to The Hollywood Reporter, showrunner Nkechi Okoro Carroll said:

"It has been an honor to work with Taye over these last five seasons and to watch him bring such incredible life to the role of Billy Baker...It has truly been a gift for me and my fellow writers to write a character that was equally flawed and heroic."

She continued:

"Billy was all of us and what a joy it was to watch this character grow as he raised his kids and his football players as one big family. We wish Taye the very best in this next chapter of his life and he remains a beloved member of the All American family, so you haven’t seen the last of Billy Baker."

Baker's death will affect All American in the coming days. But hopefully, the show is set to take a more interesting turn as the characters grapple with this loss and try to come to terms with it.

The previous episodes of All American are streaming on the CW.

