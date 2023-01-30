All American season 5 episode 9 on the CW: Release date, air time, plot, and more

The latest season of the sports drama series All American is set to return with its ninth episode on The CW Network this Monday, January 30, 2023, at 8 pm Eastern Time (ET). April Blair is the creator of the drama series, which is produced by Mike Herro & David Strauss, Greg Berlanti, Jameal Turner, Sarah Schechter, Blair, and a few others.

Fans of The CW series have been eagerly waiting to witness what the upcoming episode 9 of season 5 will bring to them, especially after the preceding episode turned out to have a series of intriguing events. Hence, this article will discuss everything about the upcoming episode of the series' fifth season before it airs on The CW Channel.

All American season 5 episode 9 will see Spencer being stuck in a difficult situation

The official synopsis and what to expect from the upcoming episode?

Episode 9 of the fifth season will be released on Monday, January 30, 2023, on The CW TV Channel. The upcoming episode will have an hour duration, as it will run from 8 pm to 9 pm ET.

Previously, in All American season 5 episode 8, titled Feel So Good, the audience saw Laura throwing a fun surprise birthday party for Billy, where the entire gang came together. The previous episode also showcased Spencer making an effort to help himself and Olivia. In the episode, viewers also witnessed Jayme offering some pretty good advice to Asher regarding the speech with JJ.

The upcoming episode 9 has been titled Feel It in the Air. Obiageli Odimegwu has served as the writer of the episode, with David McWhirter as the director. The official synopsis for the new episode, released by The CW, reads:

"Spencer convinces a reluctant ally to speak their truth, but it doesn't come without consequences; Jordan finds himself juggling too many secrets and accidentally lets one slip; Olivia throws herself into moving on and comes to a realization."

In the upcoming episode, viewers will see Spencer getting stuck in a tricky situation after he attempts to bring out a significant truth. The episode will also show Jordan revealing one of his many secrets, while Olivia realizes something pivotal while trying to move on in life. ]

All American season 5 cast list

The main cast list for All American's season 5 includes:

Daniel Ezra as Spencer James

Greta Onieogou as Layla Keating

Michael Evans Behling as Jordan Baker

Bre-Z as Tamia "Coop" Cooper

Samantha Logan as Olivia Baker

Karimah Westbrook as Grace James

Cody Christian as Asher Adams

Monét Mazur as Laura Fine-Baker

Jalyn Hall as Dillon James

Taye Diggs as Billy Baker

Watch episode 9 of All American season 5 debut on The CW on Monday, January 30, 2023, at 8 pm ET.

