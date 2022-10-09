What time will All American season 5 episode 1 air on The CW? Spencer X Olivia relationship and more expected 

All American's latest season is all set to debut on October 10, 2022, bringing back the beloved stars of the sports drama, which has almost become a present-day reflection of black society. The series has also made its way to several NAACP Image Awards, topping many beloved shows based on black culture.

The fifth season of the show took a significant amount of time to arrive, and fans can't wait to see what it has in store for them.

The last season of the Spencer Paysinger-inspired series concluded in quite an interesting fashion. The new season will answer long-standing questions about Spencer James (Daniel Ezra) and Olivia Baker (Samantha Logan).

Daniel Ezra previously spoke to TV Line, revealing how his character will have to make a myriad of complicated choices in the new season to keep up with his football dreams alongside his rapidly escalating love life.

All American season 5 episode 1 will air on October 10, 2022, at 8.00 pm EST on the CW channel. Read on for more details.

All American season 5, episode 1 preview: Spencer throws a Christmas party to bring him and Olivia closer

The new season of All American is all set to kick off with a Christmas party in the very first episode. Titled Ludacrismas, the episode will deal with Spencer throwing a party in an attempt to get close to Olivia. As indicated multiple times before the season kicked off, the relationship between Olivia and Spencer is more than meets the eye.

Showrunner Nkechi Okoro Carroll spoke about this in an interview with TV Line. She said:

"This isn’t a high school crush. It really is true love,...They are two passionate people who have huge dreams that are moving them in opposing directions, and that is hard to contend with. It’s easier for things to fall apart if you fall out of love. But what do you do with a relationship where you’re still very, very much in love, but all the other forces are getting in the middle?"

Olivia and Spencer's potential breakup at the end of the previous season was a key moment that could possibly define the upcoming season of the show.

Tamia "Coop" Cooper is another key figure who could have a fascinating influence on the new season of All American. Speaking about her role, she said:

"I want to see her do something different. I want to see her develop more skill in dealing with people and dealing with situations, and I think working with Laura Baker will definitely help her do that, change her perspective a bit."

The upcoming episode of All American is titled Ludacrismas and its synopsis reads:

"With everyone on holiday break, Spencer decides to throw an epic Christmas party as an excuse to bring him and Olivia closer; Jordan gets news about his hand, but he isn't sure what to do; Coop feels replaced when Laura makes a change in the office."

This will surely be a fascinating start to yet another great season of the show.

All American season 5 will premiere on October 10, 2022, on the CW channel at 8.00 pm EST. Stay tuned for more updates.

