'All American' Season 4: 21 things to know about Michael Evans Behling

The CW is bringing a new season of All American next week and fans can’t keep calm. The last three seasons turned out to be a success and now, the fourth installment is all set to impress viewers.

For those unaware, here is the official synopsis of All American:

“When a star high school football player from South Central is recruited to play for Beverly Hills High School, two separate worlds collide.”

The highly anticipated season 4 will see lead character Spencer James (Daniel Ezra) going through a tough time as he deals with his tumultuous friendship with Jordan Baker (Michael Evans Behling), who belongs to the rival team. What will happen next? Only time will tell.

"Would love to pursue painting": 21 facts to know about Michael Evans Behling

The CW recently dropped a 21-question video on Instagram in which Behling revealed multiple lesser-known facts about his life and choices. His answers proved that the actor is a grounded guy like everyone else and misses his hometown.

Upholding his candor across all questions, these answers will help fans learn more about the All American star:

1) His dream vacation destination is Bora Bora.

2) His biggest support system is his family.

3) He meditates when he wakes up in the morning.

4) He would love to pursue painting.

5) He prefers country life over city and suburban living.

6) If not acting, he would have chosen medicine.

7) His mantra: “Find a way or make a way.”

8) He is an introvert.

9) He doesn’t like to spend money on useless things, he is a saver.

10) If he is given the chance to look into a crystal ball to find out about his future, he would not take the chance.

11) He is looking forward to future projects

12) If he could spend a day with anyone dead or alive, he would like to do that with his grandfather.

13) He misses the simplicity factor from his hometown. He was born in Ohio and grew up in Columbus.

14) Would he rather text her or call her? Behling’s response was to “call her.”

15) “To be patient with myself” is something he learnt the past year.

16) He plays video games when he isn’t shooting.

17) Rather than riding, the actor prefers to drive.

18) He would rather have dinner with a friend than watch TV or read a book at home.

19) The last show he watched was Manifest.

20) What he loves most about his character, Jordan Baker, from All Americans, is his heart.

21) And lastly, the 21st fact about Behling is not included in the video. But fans would love to learn that he has made an appearance in ABC’s hit series Grey’s Anatomy. He made a cameo in Season 15 (episode title: Good Shepherd).

About All American Season 4

Apart from Ezra’s James and Behling’s Baker, All American cast includes:

Samantha Logan as Olivia Baker

Cody Christian as Asher Adams

Taye Diggs as Billy Baker

Geffri Maya as Simone Hicks

Bre-Z as Coop Greta

Onieogou as Layla Keating

Chelsea Tavares as Patience

Karimah Westbrook as Grace James

Hunter Clowdus as JJ Parker

Monet Mazur as Laura Baker.

The final episode of All American season 3 ended on a cliffhanger and now, fans are curious about the championship’s result. Coupled with that, there is controversy looming over the tragedy of Coop as well.

All American Season 4 is set to premiere Monday, 25 October 2021, at 8.00pm (ET) and 7.00 pm (CT) on The CW.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul