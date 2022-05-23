What time will All American Season 4 Episode 20 (finale) air on The CW? Plot and more explored

CW is all set to air All American Season 4 finale, Episode 20, titled Champagne Glasses. All American is loosely based on the life of NFL linebacker Spencer James who played football for Beverley Hills High as a teen.

The series follows Spencer as a teen during his rise to fame under the guidance of his coach Billy Baker, who recruited Spencer to join his team in Beverly Hills - an opportunity that he seized. The story follows Spencer and his struggles as he adjusts to his new life while finding his footing.

All about the season 4 finale of All American

What is the plot for Season 4 Episode 20?

After the intense Halloween party of Episode 19, Spencer will now be looking forward to new beginnings, especially with Homecoming ahead. It is expected that there will be some big reveal in the final episode which will set the stage for another season.

The upcoming episode will see Laura disappointed now that Billy and Olivia have set out on a mission to do what they think is right, which will lead them to learn more than they anticipated.

In other news, Jordan faces some resistance, and Layla gets an unexpected bombshell at work. Episode 20 will also find Coop at an emotional crossroads, and Asher will familiarize himself with power plays. Meanwhile, Grace will get a life-changing offer that she will find difficult to refuse.

When will the season air the finale?

All American @CWAllAmerican This one is a must watch. The season finale airs tomorrow at 8/7c on The CW! Stream free next day. #AllAmerican This one is a must watch. The season finale airs tomorrow at 8/7c on The CW! Stream free next day. #AllAmerican https://t.co/4XFf58Kq6r

All American is a sports drama created by April Blair, which premiered its first episode way back on October 10, 2018. Today, the series is in its fourth season run, which will conclude shortly. Season 4 Episode 20 will be released on May 23, 2022, at 8 PM ET on CW.

The series can be watched on The CW cable network. But for those without a cable connection, it may be streamed on an online platform like Vudu, Prime Video, or iTunes.

Can we expect another season of the sports series?

The CW went on a cancelation spree just a couple of weeks ago. But fans of All American will be relieved to know that their favorite series has not been canceled yet. Moreover, it has already been announced for another season.

Although The CW’s fall schedule isn’t out yet, we are sure that the football drama will be making a comeback for the fall lineup.

Watch this space for more updates and catch the season 4 finale to see how things end this season for Spencer.

