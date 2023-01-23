All American season 5 episode 8: Release date, air time, plot, and more details

After a lengthy hiatus that left fans anxious, hit sports drama All American is set to return with the eighth episode of its season 5 on January 23, at 8 pm EST.

The date was confirmed some time back, and fans have since been waiting for the episode to arrive. The previous episode of the show aired on November 28, 2022, making this a very, very long break, which is not that uncommon for the CW show.

All American @CWAllAmerican They can only keep the secret for so long. A new episode of #AllAmerican airs tomorrow! They can only keep the secret for so long. A new episode of #AllAmerican airs tomorrow! https://t.co/SyczvS0EDC

The show originally started airing in 2018 and has since then amassed a large fan following, who patiently waits for new episodes to arrive each week. The show previously left viewers in an important position, who are waiting for the answer to a lot of their questions. They can finally expect to get them when the show returns this week.

All American season 5 episode 8 promo: Some new developments and important decisions

The CW recently released a promo for the upcoming episode of All American, shedding light on some of the aspects of the upcoming episode.

While the promo did not reveal much about the episode, it hinted that it would follow up on Spencer's (played by Daniel Ezra) and Jordan's (played by Michael Evans Behling) love lives.

The trailer additionally hinted that Jordan will go ahead in his pursuit of a new girl despite being in love with Olivia (Samantha Logan), possibly leading to some important repercussions. The synopsis for the upcoming episode, as released by the CW, reads as:

"When Laura throws Billy a surprise birthday party, everyone comes together to roast Billy; Spencer makes an effort to do what's best for himself, hoping it helps Olivia; Jayme offers some sage advice to Asher about his speech with JJ."

Going by the synopsis, there will be multiple plot lines that will draw in the attention of viewers. Episode 8 is directed by Ryan Zaragoza with a script from Carrie Gutenberg, another television veteran.

The fifth season will likely grow into something much more than the previous seasons, as it is also aimed at being funnier and more fulfilling. Series star Michael Evans Behling spoke to Us Magazine about the same previously, commenting:

"The first three, four seasons [of the show] I feel like I made Jordan a little bit lighter here and there, but he definitely had the dramatic moments. This fifth season — and you might be able to tell – I have definitely leaned more into the comedy aspect....I love the comedy aspect. That’s something that I didn’t really think I had in me for the longest time until I kind of got these scripts. I thought, okay, let me really lean into it."

Thankfully, unlike other shows from the CW, All American has managed to survive the brutal cancelation spree that marked the end of 2022 and the beginning of 2023. In essence, this may be one of the few shows left on the network.

All previous episodes of All American are currently available on the official streaming platform of the CW to catch up on.

Poll : 0 votes