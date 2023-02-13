All American season 5 episode 11: Release date, time, plot, and more details

All American is set to return with a new episode this week, bringing in some fresh drama and an awful lot of emotions along with it. The CW show has been on quite a roll this season, paving the way for many changes that have been crucial to season 5. The upcoming episode, titled Time, is expected to advance the narrative momentum quite a bit after the events of the previous episode.

All American season 5 episode 11 will premiere on the CW channel on February 13, at 8.00 pm EST. It will also be available for streaming on the official streaming site of the network.

The previous episode of the popular sports drama saw the group host an auction featuring the GAU and Southern California players, which eventually led to some interesting storylines being uncovered, especially for Olivia Baker (Samantha Logan), who has been one of the primary focuses of the current season. This episode will see more of her along with other interesting developments.

All American season 5 episode 11 preview: Big decision time for Spencer, again

While there isn't a bonanza of information available about the upcoming episode of All American, it seems that the synopsis was enough to hint that Spencer will yet again have to take a crucial decision regarding Olivia, something that has been part of the lore before. The episode will also reportedly focus on the Crenshaw combine.

The official synopsis for the upcoming episode, as revealed by the CW, reads as:

"In an attempt to avoid one big life decision about his relationship with Olivia (Samantha Logan), Spencer (Daniel Ezra) decides to attend the Crenshaw combine with Jordan (Michael Evans Behling), even if it means having to avoid another big issue … being in the same place as Billy (Taye Diggs)."

All American @CWAllAmerican Life can change in an instant. A new episode of #AllAmerican airs tomorrow at 8/7c on The CW. Life can change in an instant. A new episode of #AllAmerican airs tomorrow at 8/7c on The CW. https://t.co/kHjkMc6bpV

It continues:

"Meanwhile, Layla (Greta Onieogou) clashes with her father over a decision she made about Keating Records, Olivia contends with success behind a pseudonym, Preach (Kareem Grimes) gets a surprise visit from Amina (guest star Ella Simone Tabu), and Asher (Cody Christian) receives some life-changing news. Despite how the day begins, no one is prepared for how it ends."

This detailed synopsis explains what lies ahead for the show in the coming weeks. There are multiple plot points that the series will tackle, much like it is used to in the previous episodes.

The upcoming episode of the show is directed by Dawn Wilkinson, with a script from John A. Norris.

More about The CW's popular sports drama All American

One of the foremost sports dramas currently, All American began airing on October 10, 2018, following which it had four successful seasons. Created by April Blair for The CW, the show follows Spencer James, a character based on the famous Spencer Paysinger, and follows his journey from high school to the glorious world of sports. The official synopsis for the series reads as:

"Spencer James is a rising football player who makes the shift to an affluent Beverly Hills school on his coach's advice. He struggles to find his footing as the new team is threatened by his arrival."

The main cast of All American includes Daniel Ezra, Bre-Z, Samantha Logan, Cody Christian, Michael Evans Behling, Karimah Westbrook, Monét Mazur, and Taye Diggs, among many others.

The previous episodes of All American are now streaming on The CW website.

