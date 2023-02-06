All American season 5 episode 10 is expected to arrive on The CW on Monday, February 6, 2023, at 8 pm ET. The show tells the story of an aspiring American footballer who's hired to play for the famous Beverly Hills High school team. It chronicles the numerous challenges and struggles that he faces as he tries to adapt to his new environment.

The series features Daniel Ezra as Spencer James in the lead role, along with numerous others essaying pivotal supporting characters. The show is helmed by noted TV writer and producer April Blair.

All American season 5 episode 10 on The CW: Promo, what to expect, and plot

A short promo for All American season 5 episode 10 offers a peek into the numerous significant events set to unfold next in the series. In the upcoming episode, Spencer receives shocking news that could potentially change the direction of his story. Elsewhere, Coop tries to guide Preach in order to be better prepared for the grueling custody trial.

Check out the short synopsis of the new episode, titled O.P.P., according to Rotten Tomatoes:

''While Billy preps his team for the combine, Spencer hears some news that leaves him rattled; Asher steps up to help Jaymee following her hospital visit; Coop helps Preach prepare for his custody trial.''

The previous episode, titled Feel It in the Air, witnessed a number of pivotal moments, including Jordan mistakenly revealing a shocking secret and Olivia deciding to move on. With several interesting things yet to unpack, fans can expect eventful and dramatic episodes in the next few weeks as the fifth season arrives at a crucial juncture.

Season 5 has received mostly positive reviews from viewers and critics, with many praising the show's writing, performances by the cast, and emotional storylines, among various other things.

In brief, about All American cast, plot, and more details

All American tells the fascinating story of a highly talented high school football player who moves to a different team in Beverly Hills, following which he deals with several challenges in the process of adapting to a different environment and team culture. Here's a brief synopsis of the show, according to Rotten Tomatoes:

''Spencer James is a rising high school football player and A student at South Crenshaw High, but when coach Billy Baker recruits him to join his team in Beverly Hills, Spencer's mother, Grace, and his best friend, Coop, convince him it's an opportunity he has to seize.''

The decription further reads,

''Forced to move in with Billy and his family to protect his transfer permit to Beverly, Billy's son Jordan, who is also the starting quarterback, is less than thrilled to be sharing his father's attention -- or the team spotlight. While Spencer struggles to find his footing, he makes an unlikely friend in Jordan's sister, who is struggling with her own demons.''

Daniel Ezra shines in the lead role as Spencer James, and his performance plays a key role in defining the tone of the show. Starring alongside Ezra are actors Bre-Z as Tamia and Greta Onieogou as Layla, among others.

You can watch the new episode of All American season 5 on The CW on Monday, February 6, 2023.

