All American season 5: How are fans reacting to Billy Baker's death? (spoilers)

All American star Taye Diggs, who played Billy Baker on the show, was shockingly killed off in a recent episode, causing mass hysteria among fans, especially people who have watched the show since its inception in 2018.

Showrunner Nkechi Okoro Carroll spoke to The Hollywood Reporter regarding the actor's departure from the show in its season 5 episode 11, stating:

"It has been an honor to work with Taye over these last five seasons and to watch him bring such incredible life to the role of Billy Baker. It has truly been a gift for me and my fellow writers to write a character that was equally flawed and heroic."

She continued:

"Billy was all of us and what a joy it was to watch this character grow as he raised his kids and his football players as one big family. We wish Taye the very best in this next chapter of his life and he remains a beloved member of the All American family, so you haven’t seen the last of Billy Baker."

What just happened?!?? I know BILLY BAKER is not dead.What just happened?!?? #AllAmerican I know BILLY BAKER is not dead. What just happened?!?? #AllAmerican https://t.co/hUX2O6AO1t

Baker was one of the most beloved characters on the show and it's safe to say that almost nobody expected him to suddenly die. One fan said that she didn't see it coming at all and asked "what just happened" alongside a popular internet meme.

"I can't believe Billy Baker is dead": The latest episode of All American sends Twitter into a frenzy

Billy Baker died in a bus accident on the latest episode of All American. Although his body wasn't shown on-screen, it was revealed that he did not survive the accident.

He could have survived but he went to save Jabari and this proved to be fatal for him. Fans just did not see this coming and were left extremely shocked by this departure. Check out a few of these tweets below:

As visible in the above tweets, fans are extremely shocked and disheartened by Billy's death and will truly miss the character. They almost couldn't believe it and many people got to know about his demise on from Twitter after missing the episode when it aired. Some even thought it was a joke, but sadly, it isn't.

What is All American about?

All American is a sports drama show inspired by the real-life story of Spencer Paysinger, a former American football linebacker.

The official synopsis of the show reads as:

"When a rising high school football player from South L.A. is recruited to play for Beverly Hills High, the wins, losses and struggles of two families from vastly different worlds — Crenshaw and Beverly Hills — begin to collide. Inspired by the life of U.S. pro football player Spencer Paysinger."

All American was created by April Blair alongside Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Rob Hardy, Nkechi Okoro Carroll, John A. Norris, Jameal Turner, and Mike Herro & David Strauss as executive producers.

