"Crazy": Ex on the Beach Couples fans shocked to see the sleeping arrangement in season premiere

Ex on the Beach Couples premiered on MTV this Thursday, February 9 at 8 pm ET.

In the first episode, fans met the six couples who have joined the show with the goal of getting engaged and sorting out their personal issues by the time the season concludes. The premiere episode also showed the exes of one partner in the relationship coming to the beach to make amends and try to get back together.

Host Kamie Crawford explained that initially the other partners would leave the beach while the remaining contestants solved their issues with the exes. The partners would then return to the beach to discuss the future of their relationship, with exes in the house!

The contestants were also shocked to see that while the couples would sleep on the double bed, the exes would sleep on a separate top bunk bed, just above the couples. Spari, who is one of the contestants, said that whoever thought of this concept was "sadistic" and needed to pray in church.

The couples soon realized that there was not much distance between the bottom and the top beds, which would make things all the more awkward.

Ex on the Beach Couples fans felt that the show's sleeping arrangement was "crazy" and that they would never do it themselves.

*Sui Generis @_Sui_Generis___ The sleeping arrangement is crazy. You're sleeping with your current partner while your ex sleeps in the bed over you two...nope! #exonthebeach The sleeping arrangement is crazy. You're sleeping with your current partner while your ex sleeps in the bed over you two...nope! #exonthebeach

Ex on the Beach Couples fans said that they would prefer not to sleep in the same bed as their partners, knowing that their ex was right on top of them. They also asked the contestants to get a return ticket as soon as possible.

Keith Burke @keithmburke Nothing says messy like having to snuggle and try and get it in with you Ex sleeping above you! #exonthebeach Nothing says messy like having to snuggle and try and get it in with you Ex sleeping above you! #exonthebeach

🦋Alana🦋 @Alana28191162 Oh I couldn’t have my ex sleeping on above me #ExOnTheBeach Oh I couldn’t have my ex sleeping on above me #ExOnTheBeach https://t.co/tgQ0T2ZHGU

🦋Alana🦋 @Alana28191162 I just couldn’t be in the same house with my ex I would try and sail away into the ocean as fast as I can #ExOnTheBeach I just couldn’t be in the same house with my ex I would try and sail away into the ocean as fast as I can #ExOnTheBeach https://t.co/BQZfOgxeCX

MVRKXZ @Rku6M4 This seems more like Temptation island except with exes instead of strangers #ExOnTheBeach This seems more like Temptation island except with exes instead of strangers #ExOnTheBeach

What happened on Ex on the Beach Couples in the series premiere?

The synopsis of the new series reads:

"Six couples come to grips with the lingering issue of how to deal with their exes and ultimately decide if happily ever after -- or happily never after -- is in their future."

This week on Ex on the Beach Couples, five couples arrived at the villa with their partners. Leylah had to come alone because her partner Liam had a very important game that day. The couples enjoyed their first day as they discussed their issues and what to expect in the future.

Some of them were shocked to learn that Thailah and Jamie had been in an open relationship for the past 20 months and were now planning to marry each other. One of the partners, Sorinn, was more focused on his chicken nuggets than his girlfriend Lola during their date. This made Lola very upset and concerned about their future.

New episodes of Ex on the Beach Couples will air on MTV every Wednesday at 9 pm ET.

