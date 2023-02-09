Meet Liam, Leylah, and her ex Samura from Ex on the Beach Couples 2023

MTV's new reality spin-off, Ex on the Beach Couples 2023, will premiere this Thursday, February 9, at 9 pm ET. The expansion of MTV's Ex on the Beach series is hosted by relationship expert and "Are You the One?" host Kamie Crawford.

The sixth season of the American franchise will feature six couples who are prepared to move forward in their relationship and get engaged. Each connection, though, is being hampered by their previous relationships.

The couple will participate in demanding tasks and physical training activities to let go of their past. The series' contestants will determine whether they can finally let go of their ex-partners and fully concentrate on their current relationships throughout the process. Additionally, the show will make its international debut in more than 170 countries.

The official description of the series, as stated by MTV, can be quoted as:

"The series follows six couples ready to get engaged but there is one thing holding them back from taking that next big step - their ever-present, ever-lingering EX. Through a series of intense challenges to their relationship and strength building exercises, the couples will decide if they can finally move on from their ex and achieve their happily ever after.”

Meet Liam, Leylah, and ex-Samura ahead of MTV's Ex on the Beach Couples premiere

The six couples are about to make their series debut, and fans are eagerly awaiting the next Ex on the Beach spin-off. Couples will be compelled to choose between getting engaged to their current partners or giving up on the finale episode. Get to know one of the series' trifecta: Liam Forrest, Leylah Linda, and Samura Kamara, an ex-boyfriend.

Liam Forrest

British boxer Liam Forrest spends most of his time practicing for fights. In 1994, the Ex on the Beach Couples star was born in London, United Kingdom. Currently, he is 29 years old. While outside the ring, he considers proposing to Leylah Linda and putting a ring on her finger.

However, Liam believes Leylah still has feelings for her ex-boyfriend, Samura Kamara, which is why their relationship can't advance to the next stage. Even though she has repeatedly stated that she is over him, Liam doesn't believe this. To convince Leylah that Samura is the wrong guy and that he is the one for her, the Ex on the Beach Couples star is making their way to the beach.

Leylah Linda

British model and TV personality Leylah Linda, 26, will appear on MTV's dating series to find her ideal husband. Leylah has a strong relationship with her parents, Nick Dobinson and Deirdre Piper, and her brother Ollie Dobinson. She enjoys spending holidays and laughing with her extended family, with whom she is also close.

When Ex on the Beach Couples star first met Liam Forrest, she instantly fell in love with him. She even got his name tattooed on her because she felt they had been together for a lifetime. Leylah wants to marry Liam and establish a family, but she thinks he frequently puts his profession above their relationship.

Samura Kamara, Leylah's ex, is now giving her the attention she needs. Despite their continued correspondence, Leylah is certain that Samura is no longer in her heart. The Ex on the Beach Couples lady is prepared to show Liam that Samura has no place in her life, but Liam will need to demonstrate his willingness to put Leylah first.

Samura Kamara

28-year-old Samura Kamara sees his ex-girlfriend Leylah Linda as the one who got away. The duo dated for more than five years and were best friends in high school. Samura still hasn't moved on from Leylah and believes that Liam Forrest, who she is dating now, is just a stand-in for him.

The Ex on the Beach Couples star is certain that she harbors a love for him. So when it comes to becoming an ex on the beach, Samura is aware that this is the ideal chance to win back the lady he loves. Hopefully, Samura's arrogance won't cause him to set sail alone towards home.

Ex On The Beach @ExOnTheBeach It's now or never when the all-new Ex On The Beach Couples premieres THURS February 9th at 9/8c on #ExOnTheBeach It's the BIGGEST yes or no of their lives!It's now or never when the all-new Ex On The Beach Couples premieres THURS February 9th at 9/8c on @MTV It's the BIGGEST yes or no of their lives! 😱 It's now or never when the all-new Ex On The Beach Couples premieres THURS February 9th at 9/8c on @MTV! #ExOnTheBeach https://t.co/b8r3l3pt2w

Ex On The Beach Couples 2023, produced by Entertainment One (eOne), Whizz Kid Entertainment, and ITV Netherlands, will premiere on Thursday, February 9, at 9 pm ET on MTV.

Poll : 0 votes