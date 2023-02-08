Meet Holly, Jake and his ex Pala from Ex on the Beach Couples 2023

Ex on the Beach Couples is set to premiere on Thursday (February 9). The series is a new addition to the global franchise Ex on the Beach, which typically puts exes in the same house as each other.

One of the six couples set to appear in the new series is Jolly and Jake, who will be accompanied by Pala, his ex-girlfriend.

MTV’s press release reads:

"The series follows six couples ready to get engaged but there is one thing holding them back from taking that next big step - their ever-present, ever-lingering EX. Through a series of intense challenges to their relationship and strength building exercises, the couples will decide if they can finally move on from their ex and achieve their happily ever after."

Ex on the Beach Couples is set to premiere on Thursday, February 9, at 9 pm ET on MTV.

Meet Jake, Holly, and Pala ahead of their appearance on Ex on the Beach Couples

In the upcoming Ex on the Beach Couples series, six couples will embark on a journey and they’ll either come out of it together and stronger, or not at all.

Jake and Holly previously competed on The Amazing Race Australia season 6 where they were eliminated after the second leg.

Pala Negara

Set to appear on the show is Pala, a curve model and mother of two who is based in Bryon Bay, Australia. She believes in uplifting others and inspiring women with body positivity and has previously worked with brands such as Vagery the Label, Nude by Nature, Love Intimo, and more. The Ex on the Beach Couples cast member walked in the Curve Runway, The Curve Edit at Afterpay Australian Fashion Week 2022.

Pala and Jake dated over a decade ago and she claims that their relationship was intense and passionate but ended abruptly. The common friends she has with her ex-boyfriend often tell her that he isn’t over her.

Jake O’Brien

The fitness coach, trainer, and massage therapist is set to appear on the upcoming MTV show. Jake and his girlfriend Holly have been together for four years and in the past few years, he has battled major health issues after surviving a near-death experience which caused him to seriously wonder what the future holds for him. While he knows that Holly loves him deeply, he can’t seem to get Pala out of his head.

In a clip uploaded to social media, he said about his girlfriend:

"I think Holly would say her best feature is her caring nature, but I know deep down, she knows that it’s her a**."

Holly MacAlpine

Holly is a journalism graduate who met her boyfriend in 2018. The two have been together ever since and she knows she wants a family with him. However, she’s starting to get impatient with Jake for not wanting to talk about taking their relationship forward. She believes that the reason behind that is Pala and wants him to show her how committed he is by “healing the wounds of his previous relationship.”

The Ex on the Beach Couples cast member said about her partner:

"I’m attracted to every aspect of that man. He is tall, dark, and handsome. He is built like an absolute bodybuilder. I’m just obsessed with him. I am committed to that man 100%. I see a future with him, I want him, he’s my man."

Tune in on Thursday, February 9, at 9 pm ET on MTV to watch the season premiere of Ex on the Beach Couples.

